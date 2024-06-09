Ferguson makes 1st team All-State, others honored as all-league

Steven Wright | Greene County News Beavercreek’s Haley Ferguson, a University of Michigan commit, made First Team All-Ohio for the 2024 season. Yellow Springs senior Violet Babb is the only Greene County softball player to win her league’s Player of the Year award for 2024. Greeneview senior Kennedy Dean was one of the top players in the area and earned First Team All-OHC.

XENIA — Beavercreek senior Haley Ferguson is the only Greene County softball player to make the All-State or Southwest Ohio All-District Team for the 2024 season.

Ferguson was one of 17 players selected as First Team All-Ohio in Division I, as well as one of eight players selected as First Team All-District for the 2024 season.

The senior finished her senior year as the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s leader in earned run average (0.91), pitching wins (20), shutouts thrown (5) and innings pitched (146) while finishing second in strikeouts (226). As a hitter, she was third in the league for both home runs (8) and runs batted in (37) and ranked in on base percentage (.561).

In addition to her state and district honors, Ferguson also made First Team All-GWOC for the fourth straight season. She was joined by two of her teammates on the first team.

Beavercreek head coach Megan Rawlins also won GWOC Coach of the Year for the second time in the last three seasons. She guided Beavercreek this year to a share of its first league title since 2008.

Violet Babb of Yellow Springs was named the Player of the Year for the Metro Buckeye Conference.

In all, 15 local athletes were selected as first team all-league players and another 14 made second team.

Here are the full all-league listings from Greene County schools:

Softball League Awards

Player of the Year: Violet Babb (Sr.), Yellow Springs, MBC

First Team: Concetta Augustine (Sr.), IF, Legacy Christian, MBC; Esther Augustine (Jr.), C, Legacy Christian, MBC; Violet Babb (Sr.), P, Yellow Springs, MBC; Olivia Blackmore (Jr.), OF, Beavercreek, GWOC; Kennedy Dean (Sr.), P, Greeneview, OHC; Haley Ferguson (Sr.), P, Beavercreek, GWOC; Kelsey Kenney (Fr.), IF, Bellbrook, SWBL; Ella Laws (Sr.), IF, Yellow Springs, MBC; Hadassah Oliver (Sr.), IF; Legacy Christian, MBC; Jayden O’Neal (Sr.), OF, Beavercreek, GWOC; Mya Simpson (So.), IF, Greeneview, OHC; Navaeh Smith (Sr.), Yellow Springs, MBC; Bella Sutton (Fr.), C, Greeneview, OHC; Adeline Zinger (Jr.), Yellow Springs, MBC; Hailey Webb (Sr.), P, Fairborn, MVL

Second Team: Olivia Augustine (Sr.), Legacy Christian, MBC; Viera Barrett (Sr.), C, Beavercreek, GWOC; Ryleigh Burnett (Sr.), OF, Cedarville, OHC; Alexa Climie (Sr.), OF, Greeneview, OHC; Kyleigh Cook (Sr.), IF, Fairborn, MVL; Tavey Johnson (So.), Yellow Springs, MBC; Mallory Horvath (Sr.), IF, Bellbrook, SWBL; Reese McBride (Jr.), OF, Bellbrook, SWBL; Emily McFadden (Fr.), P, Legacy Christian, MBC; Rose McReynolds (Sr.), IF, Fairborn, MVL; Taylor Shepherd (Sr.), C, Fairborn, MVL; Mariah Smith (Jr.), DH, Xenia, MVL; Ali Solomon (Jr.), OF, Legacy Christian, MBC; Chasidy Stewart (Jr.), P, Bellbrook, SWBL

Honorable Mention: McKenna Beck (Fr.), IF, Beavercreek, GWOC; Heather Dutenhaver (Sr.), IF, Cedarville, OHC; Brylee Greene (So.), DH, Beavercreek, GWOC; Selena Knight (Jr.), IF, Beavercreek, GWOC; Madison Leslie (Jr.), IF, Greeneview, OHC; Taitum Savey (Jr.), Bellbrook, SWBL Annessa Stamper (So.), IF, Beavercreek, GWOC; Alainey Townsley (So.), IF, Beavercreek, GWOC; Dakota Wagner (Sr.), C, Xenia, MVL

Coach of the Year: Megan Rawlins, Beavercreek; Jim Delong, Yellow Springs

