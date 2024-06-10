Youth Summer camps begins — Sports Digest: June 10, 2024

XENIA — Xenia High School is hosting a free lacrosse camp on Tuesday and Thursday.

All students from grades six through nine are welcome to attend. A form is required to be filled out prior to attendance, which can be found online on the Xenia Athletic’s Facebook page or on its X account @XeniaAthletics.

Other Summer Camps

— Xenia boys basketball will host a player development camps for several middle school aged groups.

Seventh and eighth grade students will have a two-day camp on June 24 and 25, and fourth through sixth grade students will participate on June 26 and 27.

The camps will be held at Phil Anderson Gymnasium at XHS. All sessions will be held from 6 – 8 p.m.

— Bellbrook schools will conduct camps for five sports in July.

Softball for girls from kindergarten through eighth grade will take place on July 8-10 from 6 – 8:30 p.m. Cost is $65 per student and will be at the BHS softball field.

Boys and girls soccer camps for kindergarten through eighth grade students will be held from July 15-17. Cost is $60 per student and will be at the Bellbrook main football stadium.

Boys ad girls volleyball camps will be from July 22-24. Grades three through six will be at Bellbrook Middle School, and seventh and eighth graders at the high school. Cost is $100 per student and will be from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. each day.

Boys and girls cheerleading camp will be on July 22 and 23 from 5 – 8 p.m. for kindergarten through eighth grade students. Cost is $65 per participant at BellbrookHigh School.

Boys and girls cross country running camp will be from July 29 – August 1. The camp will be from 9 – 11 a.m. each day, and a final race event will be held on August 1 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Cost is $40 per camper.

Students who are not enrolled at Bellbrook schools are welcome to attend, but a parent account must be created through the Bellbrook school system first. Information can be found on the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek School District website.

Submit your camp information

If you are conducting or know of other summer camps being held for Greene County students, please submit the information to [email protected] and we will get it to appear in a future edition.

Scouts begin season

The Xenia Scouts are 3-3 after the opening week of play for the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League season.

Xenia took two of three from Southern Ohio at Gradys Field before dropping two of three to Hamilton. The Scouts took the final game of the series on Sunday to even its record.

The Scouts start a three-game set hosting Grand Lake on Tuesday.

Play It Forward Golf Outing returns

The 11th Annual Play It Forward golf outing/scholarship fundraiser, hosted by the XHS Class of ’73, is scheduled for Sept. 7 at WGC in Xenia.

Golf registration includes a light breakfast, a full lunch, beverage tickets, practice balls, green fees and cart, in addition to prizes and raffles. The golf scramble begins at 9 a.m. The event is open to the public with an early registration discount applied until August 23. All registrations should be received no later than August 30.

The goal of the fundraiser is to give back to current XHS graduates in need – our 12th $4000 scholarship was awarded in May.

Visit our Facebook page at Xenia Play It Forward Fundraiser to download sponsorship and registration forms or contact one of the following individuals:

Jerry Boggs – [email protected]

Diane Wuebben Ponder – [email protected]

Sheryl Haines Yeazel – [email protected]

Steve Greene – [email protected]