Photos by Karen Rase | Greene County News A statue of Shawnee Chief Tecumseh greets visitors to the new Great Council State Park, which opened to the public Friday in Oldtown. The park was created to tell the story of the Shawnee, who dwelled in the area. Shawnee Chief Ben Barnes addresses the crowd while Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine look on. Devon Frazier-Smith (left) of the Tribal Historic Preservation Office in Oklahoma appeared in the movie that was shown. She is pictured with Carol Baker of the Absentee Tribe in Oklahoma. Baker is the cultural preservation director for the tribe. The headdress of Devon Frazier-Smith of the Tribal Historic Preservation Office in Oklahoma.

