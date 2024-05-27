Presidential ballot name measures to be heard during Ohio special assembly

XENIA — Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week plans to to hold a special session of the Ohio General Assembly on Tuesday in order to create ballot measures for the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Enabling legislation to ensure Democrat and Republican president candidates both appear on election ballots in Ohio is the purpose of the session.

“Ohio is running out of time to get the sitting president of the United States on the ballot this fall. Failing to do so is unacceptable,” DeWine said in a press release. “It is important that when Ohioans cast their vote for president of the United States, United States Senator, and many other offices this fall, they have the opportunity to cast a vote for either of the major party candidates for those offices.”

Ohio Revised Code requires major political parties must certify candidates for both president and vice president at least 90 days prior to a general election. DeWine’s proclamation states without legislation being passed it would not be possible for this to take place before the 2024 election.

The Democratic National Convention will be held in Chicago from Aug. 19-22. Those dates fall less than the required 90 day period will have passed. DeWine in the proclamation states legislation should be considered which will allow for names for the election to be certified within 70 days.

The Republican National Convention is planned to take place from July 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wis., and may not encounter the 90-day issue.

The proclamation also states the nature of foreign political contributions should also be deliberated and resolved during the special session.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.