Bellbrook teams having strong postseason runs — Sports Digest: May 25, 2024

RESULTS

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

No. 2 Indian Hill 5, No. 2 Bellbrook 0

The Golden Eagles only managed two hits in the district finals defeat at Kings HS.

Luke Benetis struck out eight in his final game for Bellbrook. He and Ben Hunt had the two singles.

Bellbrook closes the season with a 19-10 record.

Girls Lacrosse

No. 3 Gahanna Columbus Academy 21, No. 6 Bellbrook 3

A lightning delay in the second half delayed the procedings, but it was all Gahanna after the break as Bellbrook’s season came to an end in the regional quarterfinals.

SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Lacrosse

No. 3 Mariemont at No. 2 Bellbrook, 7 p.m. (Regional Semifinal)

THURSDAY

Boys Lacrosse

(if nec.) No. 2 Bellbrook at No. 1 Fenwick or vs. No. 4 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 7 p.m. (Regional Finals)

Track and Field

Cedarville, Legacy Christian at OHSAA Division III State Championships, 3 p.m. (at Welcome Stadium)