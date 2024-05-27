Four schools have athletes qualify for state T/F meet

XENIA — Greene County will have a busy weekend at the upcoming OHSAA State Track and Field Championships.

Carroll led all local schools with six qualifying individuals and teams for the Division II meet. Beavercreek had five individuals and teams qualify in D-I, while Cedarville and Legacy Christian both had two in D-III.

Andrew Janson was one of five regional meet champions from the area. In the boys 800 meters, he set a new Region 8 record time with a 1:52.16 for Carroll. He bested the previous mark set 27 years ago by Josh Mears of Valley View by .64 seconds.

Joining him as regional champions for Carroll were its 4×800 boys relay team with a time of 7:55.41, and Logan Arnold winning the boys 1600 meters by finishing in 4:22.89.

Beavercreek swept the boys and girls 400 meters. Kayleigh Keyes won her third consecutive regional title by running a time of 55.32 and will look to win her second state title next. Kaden Ellerbe won the boys side with a time of 47.76.

Also advancing for Beavercreek were Faith Brown with a second place finish in the girls 100 hurdles, Jackson Davis after getting third in the boys 1600, and the 4×400 relay team with a third place finish as well.

Carroll’s 4×00 boys relay team got second in its race, as did Kyle Heilmann in the boys high jump. The girls 4×800 relay team also advanced with a comfortable fourth place run.

Cedarville will send two 3200 meter runners, as Ellie Mark in the girls race and Isaac Wallis in the boys race both got runner-up spots.

Legacy Christian’s 4×800 relay squad set a school record time to place second in the competition, while Caroline Hamilton heads back to state after a fourth place run in the girls 1600.

Zoe Roll of Beavercreek also will participate in the seated division for the girls 400 meters and shot put competitions.

The D-III meet will get underway at 3 p.m. on Thursday, with running events at 4 p.m. D-III finals will take place on Friday starting at 6:30 p.m. D-II prelims, and some finals, begin at 9 a.m. on Friday with all remaining finals starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday. D-I prelims and some finals start at 2 p.m. on Friday and get back underway at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ohsaa.com. The state meets will take place at Welcome Stadium in Dayton this year.

2024 STATE TRACK AND FIELD SCHEDULE

THURSDAY

4:15 p.m. — D-III — 4x800m Boys relay finals (Legacy Christian)

FRIDAY

9 a.m.— D-II — 4x800m Girls relay finals (Carroll)

9:15 a.m. — D-II — 4x800m Boys relay finals (Carroll)

1 p.m. — D-II — Kyle Heilmann, Boys High Jump finals (Carroll)

12:35 p.m. — D-II — 4x400m Boys relay prelims (Carroll)

2:30 p.m. — D-I — Faith Brown, Girls 100m Hurdles prelims (Beavercreek)

4:00 p.m. — D-I — Kayleigh Keyes, Girls 400m prelims (Beavercreek)

4:15 p.m. — D-I — Kaden Ellerbe, Boys 400m prelims (Beavercreek)

5:40 p.m. — D-I — 4x400m Boys relay prelims (Beavercreek)

6:55 p.m. — D-III — Caroline Hamilton, Girls 1600m finals (Legacy Christian)

8 p.m. — D-III — Ellie Mark, Girls 3200m finals (Cedarville)

8:10 p.m. — D-III — Isaac Wallis, Boys 3200m finals (Cedarville)

SATURDAY

10:35 a.m. — D-II — Logan Arnold, Boys 1600m finals (Carroll)

11:25 a.m. — D-II — Andrew Janseon, Boys 800m finals (Carroll)

12:25 p.m. — D-II — 4x400m Boys relay finals (Carroll, if qualify)

3:30 p.m. — D-I — Faith Brown, Girls 100m hurdles finals (Beavercreek, if qualify)

4:07 p.m. — D-I — Jackson Brown, Boys 1600m finals (Beavercreek)

4:15 p.m. — D-I — Kayleigh Keyes, Girls 400m finals (Beavercreek, if qualify)

4:22 p.m. — D-I — Kaden Ellerbe, Boys 400m finals (Beavercreek, if qualify)

5:40 p.m. — D-I — 4x400m Boys relay finals (Beavercreek, if qualify)

