Beavercreek, Bellbrook get top-5 seeds in upcoming baseball tournaments

XENIA — Beavercreek, Bellbrook and Greeneview once again lead the way as the top local seeds for the upcoming OHSAA sectional baseball tournaments.

Bellbrook received the highest overall seed of Greene County schools, as they were voted No. 2 in Division II. The Golden Eagles have produced a 6-2 record in one-run games and performed well in the competitive SWBL.

Beavercreek got the No. 4 seed in D-I. Finishing only behind state ranked Springboro and Fairmont, the Beavers have been one of the highest scoring teams in the area in averaging better than six runs per game.

Greeneview in the six-seed for D-III. In position to potentially win a third OHC title in four seasons, the team’s +72 run differential is the best of any county team.

Two county teams will square off in their opening matchups, as Cedarville will host Legacy Christian in D-IV with a spot in the district semifinals on the line.

District finals are set to be played on May 22 and 23 at to be determined locations.

Here are the opening matchups for Greene County teams (all games at 5 p.m.):

DIVISION I

No. 13 Fairborn (12-13) vs. No. 16 Wayne (7-15), Mon., May 14

No. 11 Xenia (11-12) vs. No. 17 Stebbins (4-18), Mon., May 14

No. 4 Beavercreek (14-7) vs. No. 7 Piqua (13-9) or No. 12 Lebanon (7-16), Thur., May 16

DIVISION II

No. 2 Bellbrook (15-7) vs. No. 19 Carroll (3-18) or No. 11 Shawnee (9-8), Thur., May 16

No. 19 Carroll at No. 11 Shawnee, Tues., May 14

DIVISION III

No. 6 Greeneview (13-6) vs. No. 19 Preble Shawnee (1-14), Mon., May 13

DIVISION IV

No. 7 Legacy Christian (11-5) vs. No. 6 Cedarville (12-6), Wed., May 15

No. 20 Yellow Springs (4-9) vs. No. 21 Botkins (3-14), Mon., May 13

