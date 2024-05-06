Final week of spring regular seasons arrives, tournaments getting underway — Sports Digest: May 6, 2024

RESULTS

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Clinton Massie 4, Bellbrook 3

A hit batter with the bases loaded in the seventh brought home the go-ahead run.

Drew Schindler started and threw four strikeouts in five innings.

Carroll 11, Wilmington 4

Zach Tipps had a 4-for-5 day with four RBI in the road win.

Jackson Isaacs pitched two scoreless innings in relief.

Cedarville 12, Waynesville 3

Brayden Criswell hit a home run and had five RBI in the win.

Mason Johnson produced three more RBI and Jake Winter had three hits for the Indians.

Monroe 9, Fairborn 7

The Skyhawks overcame a 5-0 deficit after the first inning to keep up its hot streak.

Reuben Marquess and Gavin Howard both had two RBI games.

Legacy Christian 5, Dayton Christian 2

The Knights gave DC its first league loss of the season thanks in part to scoring four runs during the third inning.

Timothy Chavies tossed a complete game allowing only four hits. Justin Harphant had two hits for the offense.

Girls Lacrosse

Loveland 6, Beavercreek 5

Softball

Brookville 7, Bellbrook 3

Lainey Schleich hit a double as the only extra base hit for Bellbrook.

Kelsey Kenney, Chasidy Stewart and Heidi Pummell crossed the plate for the team’s three runs.

Fairbanks 13, Greeneview 2

Madison Leslie had two hits to lead the Rams’ offense.

Greeneview struck out 14 times and wasn’t able to produce a walk aginst one of the top D-III teams in the state.

Dayton Christian 5, Legacy Christian 2

Hadassah Oliver went 3-for-3 with a triple and scored both LCA runs.

Emily McFadden struck out nine batters in the circle.

Clinton Massie 24, Xenia 7

Dakota Wagner went 3-for-3 and had four RBI and had two stolen bases for Xenia.

Myleigh Marinelli also had two RBI.

Boys Tennis

Centerville 4, Beavercreek 1

Springboro 5, Bellbrook 0

Cedarville 3, Greenon 2

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Miami Trace 8, Carroll 0

Noah Mangolf had Carroll’s only hit.

Greyson Amara pitched a scoreless relief inning.

Fairborn 14, Xenia 1

The Skyhawks scored 10 runs in the third inning, led by Xavier McDougald’s four RBI game. Brayden Harris had three RBI.

Evan Harbison triples and Drew Smith had a double for Xenia.

Greeneview 7, Clinton Massie 2

Braeden Gill, Nick Hassid and Braden Green combined to throw three strikeouts and allowed only one walk in the win.

Landron Gardner had two RBI to lead the offense.

Boys Lacrosse

Northmont 9, Xenia 3

Girls Lacrosse

Beavercreek 15, Pickerington North 4

Nora Kahlig scored seven times and Hollyn Newport added four more in the win.

Katrina Bottomley made six saves in net.

Softball

Fairborn 10, Xenia 0

Kyleigh Cook hit a two-run home run and Nola Moulder blasted a grand slam in support of Hailey Webb’s 14 strikeout gem in the circle.

Wagner hit a double for Xeni’a only hit.

Boys Tennis

Greeneview 3, West Jefferson 2

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Fairmont 3, Beavercreek 1

Bropck Bukiewicz bunted home the tying run in the seventh, but Beavercreek left the bases loaded with a chance at the walk-off.

Owen Roether struck out 10 hitters in six innings of his start.

Monroe 5, Bellbrook 1

Wes Nicholson scored as a pinch runner on a wild pitch for Bellbrook’s only run.

Luke Benetis didn’t allow an earned run in six innings of work.

Carlisle 10, Fairborn 0

Andrew Schmidt, Hayden Arndts and Josh Duncan had the Fairborn hits.

Cayden Osborne went the distance on the mound.

Boys Lacrosse

Beavercreek 16, Fenwick 13

Softball

Fort Loramie 1, Fairborn 0

Emilee Walters had two hits for Fairborn.

Webb struck out 13 baters and walked four in allowing four hits.

Covington 8, Fairborn 4

Taylor Shepherd and Cook both hit home runs in the loss.

Lillee Walters had the other RBI for Fairborn.

Covington 15, Xenia 2

Wagner went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI.

Emma Slone scored Xenia’s other run.

Arcanum 20, Xenia 0

Wagner had Xenia’s only hit and stole a bag.

Mariah Smith struck out one in two relief innings.

Other scores: Beavercrek 8, Olentangy Berlin 1; Teays Valley 12, Beavercreek 4

SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Beavercreek vs. Shawnee, 5 p.m. (at Day Air Ball Park)

Northwestern at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

Greenon at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Madison Plains, 5 p.m.

Tri County North at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Dayton Christian, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

CJ at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Beavercreek at Centerville, 7 p.m.

Softball

Fairmont at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Monroe at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

No. 7 Tippecanoe at No. 6 Carroll, 5 p.m. (D-II Sectional)

No. 9 Ripley ULH at No. 7 Legacy Christian, 5 p.m. (D-IV Sectional)

No. 17 Yellow Springs at No. 15 Twin Valley South, 5 p.m. (D-IV Sectional)

Boys Tennis

Beavercreek, Bellbrook at D-I Sectionals in Centerville, 8 a.m.

Yellow Springs at D-II Sectionals in Troy, 9 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Bellbrook at Bethel, 5 p.m.

Carroll at Trotwood, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Wilmington, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Clinton Massie at Xenia, 6:30 p.m.

Beavercreek at CHCA, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Alter at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

No. 11 Piqua or No. 13 Wayne at No. 2 Beavercreek, 5 p.m. (D-I Sectional Final)

No. 15 Bellbrook or No. 10 Fairborn at No. 2 Centerville, 5 p.m. (D-I Sectional Final)

(if nec.) No. 8 Greeneview at No. 6 Brookville, 5 p.m. (D-III Sectional Final)

(if nec.) No. 20 Ponitz CTC at No. 19 Xenia, 5 p.m. (D-I Sectional Final)

Track and Field

Beavercreek at GWOC Championships, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Troy at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Adena at Carroll, 5 p.m.

Cedarville at Emmanuel Christian, 5 p.m.

Tri Village at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

Dayton Christian at Yellow Springs, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Fairfield at Bellbrook, 6 p.m.

Beavercreek at Mason, 7 p.m.

Softball

(if nec.) No. 6 Carroll at No. 2 Indian Lake, 5 p.m. (D-II Sectional Final)

No. 7 Legacy Christian or No. 9 Ripley ULH at No. 4 Cedarville, 5 p.m. (D-IV Sectional Final)

(if nec.) No. 17 Yellow Springs at No. 1 Tri Village, 5 p.m. (D-IV Sectional Final)

Track and Field

Bellbrook at SWBL Championships, 4:30 p.m.

Fairborn, Xenia at MVL Championships, 4:30 p.m.

Cedarville, Greeneview at OHC Championships, 5:30 p.m.