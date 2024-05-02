Bellbrook wins three SWBL tennis titles, sectional brackets unveiled

Courtesy | Bellbrook Athletics Bellbrook senior Jonah Frismer was named the SWBL Southwestern Division Player of the Year after winning the league title at first singles.

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook’s boys tennis finished as the runner-up in the SWBL while winning three singles titles at the league tournament held Wednesday.

Jonah Grismer won matches against players from Monroe and Ross at first singles to win his title. Alexander Howell and Luke Williams beat players from Franklin and Ross to also win the second and third singles titles.

The tournament was held at Lions Park in Franklin after being delayed one day due to the weather forecast predicted for Tuesday.

Sectional tournament brackets released

Grismer got the second overall seed in the Division I Singles sectional tournament draw at Centerville High School.

He will face James Keeton of Fairmont in his Round of 32 match.

Also competing for Bellbrook will be Howell and Williams. Howell will play Matthew Thompson of Miamisburg, and Williams gets third-seeded Jack Siehl of Springboro, who made state in doubles last year, on the same side of the bracket as Grismer.

Beavercreek will be represented by Jay Panchal, Kasen Watz and Joseph Wright. Panchal plays Milan Khachane of Centerville, Watz gets Zachary Lehman of Fairmont, and Wright drew Reilly Campbell from Miami Trace.

The team of Michael Page and Noah Ehret of Beavercreek are the three-seed in the doubles competition. Page made districts last year as a singles player, and Ehret also did in doubles with Deven Wells as his partner.

The duo have a bye into the Round of 16, awaiting the winner of a match between Miami Trace and Lebanon.

Rishi Mankala and Ryan Hunt also are in the tournament for Beavercreek. They will face Tucker Walton and Aiden Pence of Miami Trace in the Round of 32.

Bellbrook’s Alexander Dore and Rithik Mall have a bye into the Round of 16, awaiting the winner of a Franklin-Monroe match.

Daniel Betts and Isaiah Betts of Bellbrook play Jason Hopper and Kyle Combs of Franklin.

Play begins on Tuesday at 8 a.m., with the semifinals and finals on Wednesday.

The D-II tournaments at Centerville get underway on Monday.

Cedarville’s Jackson Johnson and Luke Wallis have first round matches, and Ben Arnold getting an early bye.

Greeneview will have Ian Rhinehart with a bye into the Round of 32, and Logan Kibbl and Isaac Litke in first round matches.

Legacy Christian’s Josh Drye and Nate Hess already have Round of 32 matches set, and Luke Black is awaiting his opponent.

Carroll has Stephen Berent and Daniel Maxis in the first round, and Chase Collins set up in the Round of 32.

In doubles, competing for Cedarville will be the teams of Ryan Reed and Isaiah DeWitt, as well as Luke Bowman and James Brooks.

Greeneview has Dylan Loudermilk playing with Brody Green, while Addy Green and Stephanie Patterson also are teaming.

The latter will play John Arthur and Justin Matthew of Legacy Christian to open their tournament. The Knights also have Moira Ackenhausen and Austin Alvarez pairing together.

Carroll is entering Thomas Snyder and Joshua Franklin, along with Christopher Gantner and Stephen Bartsch.

Fairborn will be playing at the D-I tournament in Troy.

Jacob Bowers will play Austin Soppe of Tecumseh, Blake Landon is awaiting the winner of a Northmont-Trotwood match, and Gabriel Bailey drew Northmont’s Clayton Prewitt his first match.

Myla Stanley and Landon Smith will pair in doubles, as well as Hayden Geure and Ben Haskell.

Yellow Springs will play in D-II at Troy.

Peyton Horton faces off with Greyson Florkey of Brookville, Aiden Scavone gets Greenville’s Kaitlin Combs, and Eli Matteson will play Keegan Clay of Urbana.

Wolf Lieth and Taylor Arasmith team up in doubles, as does Max Lugo and Aniken Boden for the Bulldogs.

D-I in Troy starts on Tuesday, will D-II getting underway on Wednesday at 9 a.m. Both will conclude on Saturday.

