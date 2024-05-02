Two Fairborn softball records set, league races winding down — Sports Digest: May 2, 2024

Courtesy | Greeneview Athletics Greeneview senior Keegan Phillips reached 300 career strikeouts thrown during a Wednesday win at home.

FAIRBORN — Two Fairborn softball players set new school records during Wednesday’s win at Xenia.

Hailey Webb set the new mark for career wins as a pitcher. She pitched a complete game in the 15-1 victory to earn the 45th win in her four years.

Kyleigh Cook also crossed the plate three times during the game, which gave her 115 runs scored in her career to set the new record.

Both players are part of a senior class which has clinched its third straight MVL Valley Division title.

Area conference races reaching conclusions

Several area baseball and softball teams remain in the hunt for conference titles.

In addition to Fairborn softball’s title in the MVL, Beavercreek enters Friday’s home game against Fairmont needing a win to ensure at least a share of first place in the GWOC and could win outright depending on the result of a Centerville game on Thursday.

In baseball, Greeneview is one game ahead of Southeastern in the OHC South Division and 2.5 ahead of Cedarville. The Rams have two games to play, and its competition both have three remaining.

Xenia is a half game behind Sidney in the MVL Valley, and Fairborn is 1.5 games behind. Xenia and Fairborn play one another again on Friday, while Sidney has two games to play.

Phillips reaches another milestone

Keegan Phillips of Greeneview reached the 300 strikeout milestone for a career as a pitcher during Wednesday’s home start.

He recently also amassed 100 hits as a batter for his career.

RESULTS

MONDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Beavercreek 3, Northmont 0

Owen Roether tossed a complete game five-hitter in the Reds Showcase event at Wright State’s Nischwitz Stadium.

He also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a triple and RBI.

West Liberty Salem 10, Cedarville 0

Jake Winter, James Dray and Zach Creeden combined to pitch seven strikeouts in the loss.

Derek Orr singled out of the nine spot in the lineup.

Sidney 11, Fairborn 4

Xavier McDougle hit a home run to tie the score before Sidney score often in the late innings to get the win.

Reuben Marquesss went 2-for-3 with one RBI.

Greeneview 5, Northeastern 2

Braeden Gill, Braden Green and Landon Gardner didn’t allow an earned run in the win.

Max Penrod and Gardner both had two RBI for Greeneview.

Xenia 18, West Carrollton 1

Evan Harbison allowed no hits in four innings as the starter, and Braylon Williamson had a perfect relief inning.

Adam Newell and Ethan Wells both had three RBI.

Yellow Springs 15, Trotwood 5

Mason Cline hit a home run and Isaac Grushon had three RBI in the win.

Caleb Derrickson struck out eight batters in four innings.

Boys Lacrosse

Elder 18, Beavercreek 6

Chase Baker was able to make seven saves for the Beavers.

Logan Coplin, Logan Grant, Maddox Johnson and Andrew LeBlanc found the back of the net.

Girls Lacrosse

Beavercreek 12, Carroll 2

Holly Newport scored five times and Mackenzie Albrecht had four goals for Beavercreek.

Katrina Bottomley made four saves.

Other scores:Bellbrook 21, Northmont 10

Softball

Beavercreek 4, Northmont 3

Another home run by Haley Ferguson helped her own cause after striking out 14 batters in the circle.

Annessa Stamper had a pair of RBI doubles in the win.

Edgewood 8, Bellbrook 6

Edgewood tied it in the seventh and scored three times in extra innings to pull out the win

Cheyenne Duhl and Reese McBride both hit home runs for Bellbrook.

West Liberty Salem 7, Cedarville 1

Adyson Rodgers brought home Ayden Rodgers for the only run scored by the Indians.

Chloe Miller had two stolen bases in the loss.

Troy 9, Fairborn 1

Rose McReynolds hit a home run for Fairborn.

Hailey Webb got nine strikeouts in her complete game.

Greeneview 4, Northeastern 0

Lily Hendricks hit a two-out single in the fourth to drive in what turned out to be the winning run.

Kennedy Dean pitched the shutout and allowed only four hits and two walks.

Legacy Christian 12, Stebbins 9

The Knights trailed by five in the late innings before scoring 10 times to pull out the win.

Ali Solomon hit a home run. Emily McFadden stranded the bases loaded to close out the game.

West Carrollton 13, Xenia 9

Xenia led 7-0 after the third inning, but couldn’t hold onto its advantage and remains winless.

Taylor Walker had three RBI, and Dakota Wagner, Macie Wright and Myleigh Marinelli all had multiple hit games.

Boys Tennis

Tippecanoe 4, Beavercreek 1

Wayne 4, Fairborn 1

Shawnee 3, Greeneview 2

Legacy Christian 4, Dixie 1

Dayton Christian 5, Yellow Springs 0

Yellow Springs 5, Middletown Christian 0

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Cedarville 16, Triad 0

Brayden Criswell hit a home run and had multiple RBI along with Jackson Miller, Mason Johnson and Dray.

Tyler Cross started and allow only one hit to go with six strikeouts.

West Liberty Salem 10, Greeneview 0

The Rams committed 10 errors on defense and struck out 10 times at the plate.

Keegan Phillips and Gardner drew the only walks for the offense.

Dayton Christian 4, Legacy Christian 2

Jacob Thompson punched out 10 batters and walked none, but couldn’t pull out the win.

Justin Harphant had the only RBI for LCA.

Tippecanoe 14, Xenia 4

Devin Siebel had two doubles and two RBI for Xenia.

Wells also had a two-hit game.

Softball

Triad 13, Cedarville 5

Ayden Rodgers went 3-for-3 in defeat.

Kaitlyn Reed, Ryleigh Burnett and Joscelyn Evans all had one RBI.

West Liberty Salem 4, Greeneview 0

Mya Simpson hit two triples at the top of the lineup, but couldn’t be brought home either time.

Dean struck out six in her seven innngs in the circle.

Dayton Christian 11, Legacy Christian 1

Solomon homered again as part of a two-hit game.

Concetta Augustine had the only other hit for the Knights.

Tippecanoe 15, Xenia 5

Emma slone had two RBI in the loss.

She also only allowed two earned runs in the circle.

Boys Tennis

Beavercreek 4, Elder 1

Beavercreek B 3, Legacy Christian 2

Chaminade Julienne 5, Carroll 0

Yellow Springs 4, Greenon 1

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Fairmont 6, Beavercreek 5

A sixth inning error brought home the go-ahead run as the Skyhawks survived the Beavers late rally.

Ethan Papalios and Parker Shannon both had three hit games in the loss.

Cedarville 11, Yellow Springs 1

Dray punched out eight batters and allowed only one hit in 4 2/3 innings.

Sailor Schutlz had the only hit for Yellow Springs.

Greeneview 6, Fairbanks 1

Gardner went 3-for-3 with a triple, and Chase Walker had two RBI in the win.

Phillips tossed a three-hit complete game.

Softball

Beavercreek 16, Fairmont 3

Jayden O’Neal went 3-for-5 with four RBI and a stolen base to lead the offensive attack.

Viera Barrett, Brylee Greene, Olivia Blackmore and Stamper all also had multiple RBI performances.

Bellbrook 10, Monroe 2

McBride homered again to cap a four-run third inning that turned out to be enough to get the win.

Sonya Horvath had three hits and two RBI.

Fairborn 15, Xenia 1

Nola Moulder and Taylor Shepherd both homered in the Fairborn win.

Mariah Smith drove home the only run for Xenia.

Boys Tennis

Wayne 3, Carroll 2

Northmont 5, Fairborn 0

Dayton Christian 5, Legacy Christian 0

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Fairmont at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Monroe at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

Carroll at Miami Trace, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Clinton Massie at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Little Miami at Bellbrook, 8 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Pickerington North at Beavercreek, 7 p.m.

Softball

Fairmont at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Monroe at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

Carroll at Greenon, 5 p.m.

Cedarville at Madison Plains, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Clinton Massie at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Belmont, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Dayton Christian at Cedarville, 4:30 p.m.

Fairborn at Trotwood, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Legacy Christian at Firebird Invite, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Carroll at Oakwood, 11 a.m.

Yellow Springs at Middletown Christian (DH), 11 a.m.

Beavercreek at Fairfield, 12 p.m.

Xenia at Waynesville, 7 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Fenwick at Beavercreek, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Indian Hill at Bellbrook, 11 a.m.

Softball

Fairborn vs Arcanum, 12 p.m.

Beavercreek at Olentangy Berlin, 1 p.m.

Xenia at Covington, 2 p.m.

Beavercreek vs. Teays Valley, 3 p.m.

Fairborn at Covington, 4 p.m.

Track and Field

Bellbrook at Roosevelt Invite, 10 a.m.

Fairborn, Xenia at Aukerman Invite, 10 a.m.

MONDAY

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Edgewood at Carroll, 5 p.m.

Cedarville at Greenon, 5 p.m.

Madison Plains at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Thurgood Marshall, 5 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Dayton Christian, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Winton Woods at Xenia, 6:30 p.m.

Beavercreek at Sycamore, 7:15 p.m.

Bellbrook at Mariemont, 8 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Northmont at Bellbrook, 6 p.m.

Dublin Jerome at Beavercreek, 7 p.m.

Softball

No. 15 Bellbrook at No. 10 Fairborn, 5 p.m. (D-I Sectional Tournament)

No. 9 Bethel at No. 8 Greeneview, 5 p.m. (D-III Sectional Tournament)

No. 19 Xenia at No. 1 Lebanon, 5 p.m. (D-I Sectional Tournament)

Boys Tennis

Carroll, Cedarville, Greeneview, Legacy Christian at D-II Sectional Tournament, 8 a.m. (at Centerville)

Track and Field

Cedarville, Greeneview at OHC Championships, 5:30 p.m.