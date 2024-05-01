Club Magic performs well in large competition

Contributed | Sarah Roush Members of Club Magic volleyball which competed on Saturday include (top row) coach Eva Moore, Elaina Moore, Eva Williamson, Kendall Newton, Sophia Boesch, Elise McGready, and coach Sarah Roush, as well as (bottom row) Helena Switalski-Lail, Mia Wright, Grace Newton and Addalyn Martin.

XENIA — Club Magic Volleyball travelled to the Greater Columbus Convention Center to participate in its largest tournament this season on Saturday.

The local players from Greeneview, St. Brigid, Beavercreek, and Van Buren Middle School qualified for the gold portion in their bracket with a 2-1 round robin record. Magic beat Club Focus out of Northern Ohio in three sets 25-23, 25-27, and 15-7, as well as Club Extreme 25-22, 25-18. Their only loss was to Apex VBC by the scores of 19-25, 17-25.

The locals came up against Defiance VBC in the tournament round and lost a tough match in three sets, thus finishing the day with a 2-2 record.

Leading in kills for the club were Sophia Boesch (Kettering), and Elaina Moore (Greeneview) with 13 kills each, followed by Addalyn Martin (Beavercreek) and Eva Williamson (St. Brigid) with 12 kills. Kendall Newton (St. Brigid) led in blocks with 11.

Leading on defense was Grace Newton (Beavercreek), followed by Mia Wright (Beavercreek), and Elise McGeady (Beavercreek). Helena Switalski-Lail was credited with 35 assists.

The local team will finish up their season on May 11 when it competes in its final tournament of the year.

Information contributed by Sarah Roush