Hamvention quickly approaching

File photo Hamvention returns to the Greene County Fairgrounds May 17. More than 30,000 are expected. The event features a flea market, vendors, forums, and more.

XENIA — Hamvention is set to take place in two weeks and organizers have a hunch last year’s total attendance could be surpassed.

More than 33,000 visited the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in 2023, and Hamvention General Manager Jim Storms said that advance sales have exceeded last year’s totals for the same time period.

In addition, spokesman Michael Kalter was recently a guest on the “Ham Nation” YouTube channel and he said sales indicate that amateur radio enthusiasts from all over the world will attend Hamvention. He also said that vendors have reserved inside exhibit spaces, and the huge flea market has been reworked to allow easier pedestrian access.

Hamvention is not just about the numbers and choices of vendors, nor is it just about the huge flea market, according to Hamvention officials. The theme for 2024 is “Expanding Our Community.” Amateur radio operators desire more than to just purchase radios and hardware. These amateur radio enthusiasts form a worldwide community who meet over the air, on line, and in person and form life-long relationships and friendships centered around a common goal: Communicating via radio.

Hamvention will be held May 17, 18 and 19 at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center. For more information, visit http://www.hamvention.org/.