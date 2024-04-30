Bellbrook continues hot streak with 15-5 win against Carroll

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Bellbrook senior Paul Smith started and picked up his second win of the season during Tuesday’s 15-5 victory against Carroll. Reaching base four times out of the leadoff spot for Bellbrook on Tuesday was senior Johnny Deszcz. Bellbrook senior Ben Bayer scoots over from his position at first to field a ground ball and tosses to his pitcher covering the bag for the out.

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook baseball is rolling and not letting any sort of hiccups stop them from piling up wins.

The Golden Eagles took care of visiting Carroll 15-5 on Tuesday with eight runs crossing the plate in the last two innings.

Bellbrook threatened in every inning with a scoreless first being the only time its offense was held without a run.

An early 5-0 lead after two innings quickly became a tied game in the third, though in an unexpected manner. Two out hitting by Carroll, aided by a trio of walks issued by Bellbrook starter Paul Smith, turned what looked to be a routine frame into five straight batters crossing the plate that was capped by a bases clearing double off the bat of Noah Mangold.

Getting a run back in both the third and fourth, Bellbrook turned the tables in the fifth and sixth with a pair of two out rallies of its own. The top of the lineup connected on three straight singles and took advantage of wild pitching to put up a four spot in the fifth. Circling back around in the sixth, Tyler Raker loaded the bases with a single before Ben Hunt came up as a pinch hitter and worked the count full prior to lining a shot into center field which cleared the bases to get the walk-off win.

Raker was 3-for-5 with three RBI, Garrett Kidder hit a pair of doubles and Johnny Deszcz crossed the plate after four of his five plate appearances. Smith went five innings and struck out eight while allowing only two hits.

Bellbrook is 15-4 overall and 12-2 since coming back from its season opening trip to Florida. Its only losses back in Ohio have come against SWBL leader Ross.

The Golden Eagles lead the league with 131 runs scored and have the second best on base percentage as a team. Luke Benetis, Raker and Deszcz all are batting above .300 as part of a steady team orientated offense. Benetis has also been getting it done on the mound. He had the night off Tuesday, but currently leads with SWBL with a 5-0 record, compiling a 1.12 ERA in 31 innings with 31 strikeouts.

Bellbrook’s next three contests will decide its fate in potentially winning a third straight league title. Currently trailing Ross by one game, the Golden Eagles start a home and away against Monroe on the road Wednesday before coming back home Friday. They wrap league play on Monday at Carlisle.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.