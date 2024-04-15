Fairborn Chamber of Commerce holds awards banquet

Rena Leatherman is presented the Jack Huelsman Civic Award. Courtesy photos | Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce. Tom Kirsch addresses the crowd to begin the ceremony.

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Chamber of Commerce held a successful evening over the weekend to celebrate many individuals and accomplishments made city-wide.

Executive Director Tom Kirsch was master of ceremonies for the evening and addressed the guests prior to the award presentations. In all, 11 awards were given to members of the community for a wide array of accomplishments.

Rotarian of the year was presented to Nicole Larson for her work in the Fairborn Rotary Club, and Lion of the year was given to Bill and Jane Doorley for their contribution to the Fairborn Lion’s Club. Fairborn City School Education Award was presented to Sarah Fulton, and the Greene County Career Center Award was given to Michael A. Mayer.

Bill Harchick was the recipient of the Wright State University Award, and Penny Davis received the City of Fairborn Service Award.

A 1st Responders award was also presented to Austin Salzer and the President’s Award was given to Fairborn’s former mayor, Paul Keller. Terri Lynn Perkins also received the Ambassador Club Award, and the Fairborn Cement Plan was given the John Dalton Business Legacy Award.

The major honor of the evening, presented last, was for the Jack Huelsman Civic Award. This honor was presented by Paul Newman Jr., to Rena Leatherman.

The ceremony took place April 12 at the Fairborn I-675 Holiday Inn with dinner and entertainment by the Fairborn High School Jazz Improvisation Ensemble, directer by Jon Gorretta.

Members from Fairborn City Schools, Wright State University, the Fairborn Lions Club, the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and more were all in attendance to celebrate the collective accomplishments of their neighbors at the annual event.

Contact Ethan Charles at 937-502-4532.