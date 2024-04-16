Cedarville quartet continues record setting relay pace

ATHENS — Cedarville’s 4 x 100 meter relay foursome lowered the school record again as the Lady Jackets won four events at the Ohio University Invitational.

Kiersten Franklin, Alexandra Brizzi, Mallory Gasper, and Nora Hagan posted a winning time of 46.43 seconds.

The performance also improved their NCAA Division II provisional qualifying time.

Brizzi sprinted to victory in the 200 meters in 24.66 seconds – No. 6 on the Lady Jackets’ all-time list.

The 4 x 400 relay unit of Gasper, Caroline Schaeckenbach, Sydney Diedrich, and Martha Bergley was a winner in 4:05.78.

Haleigh Eckert took first in the pole vault by clearing 12-5.50 (3.80 meters) which ties the fourth-best mark in program history.

Jackets total six first place finishes at men’s event

ATHENS — Tanner Muhlenkamp and Brandon Thomas were part of two victories apiece and the men’s team claimed six events in all at the Ohio University Invitational.

Muhlenkamp won the 100 meter dash in 10.97 seconds and later teamed up with Thomas, Josh Jones, and David Entz, for a win in the 4 x 100 relay in 42.0 seconds.

Thomas, Will Faunce, Brandon Rogers, and Jeremy Johnson took first in the 4 x 400 relay in 3:18.89.

The Yellow Jackets’ other win on the track came from Aidan Peterson in the 5,000 meters in 15:39.64.

In the field events, Matt Schaeckenbach won the high jump (6-4.75; 1.95 meters) and Benjamin Tarwater was first in the triple jump (44.0.50; 13.42m).

Additionally, Johnson was the runner-up in the 400 meters (48.71) with the fifth-fastest time in school history.

Baseball sweeps ODU with walk-off win

CEDARVILLE — Boston Torres’ two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Cedarville a 9-8 win over Ohio Dominican and a sweep of their G-MAC twinbill Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets claimed the nine-inning first game, 6-4.

Torres hit a 1-2 pitch through the right side to score Seth Hale followed by Riley Finkelston with the winning run.

Cedarville scored two runs in each of its last three at bats to pull out the victory.

Kale Ebling went 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Lucas Rotello had two hits including a double and three RBIs.

Kaden Wilde supplied two hits and three runs while Eli Henderson added two hits.

Levi Coriell (2-2) pitched a scoreless seventh inning to get the decision.

A four-run second inning propelled the Yellow Jackets in the opener. Rotello, who totaled three RBIs, opened the scoring with a two-run homer.

Ebling and Wilde contributed two hits and two runs apiece.

Starting pitcher Jensen Wagoner (2-3) struck out five in seven innings. Jordan Geiger tossed two scoreless innings to nab his first collegiate save.

Lady Jackets come away with split vs. Lake Erie

CEDARVILLE — Kaley Clark’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Cedarville a 4-3 victory over Lake Erie and a split of their G-MAC doubleheader Saturday.

The Storm surprised the Lady Jackets in the opener, 2-1.

Dana Bertke singled to shortstop to open the CU seventh and Mackenzie Russell followed with a single to center.

Clark, who earlier smacked a two-run double, delivered an RBI single to center to score Bertke with the winner.

Bertke added two hits and two runs for Cedarville, 17-22 overall and 10-6 G-MAC.

Russell, who was also the winning pitcher, went 3-for-4 with a run scored.

The Jackets’ bats were quiet in the opener with just three hits. Casey Bertke went 2-for-3 with an RBI double.