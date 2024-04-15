Adopt-a-Highway project a huge success

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Lions and Leos clubs had a successful day of highway clean-up this weekend during their semi-annual Adopt-a-Highway program.

Along with volunteers from the Lions and LEO clubs, city officials came along to help clean up the highway along Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, from Trebein Road to Gateway Drive.

Mayor Dan Kirkpatrick, Councilwoman Sylvia Chess, Fairborn FISH manager Bill Doorley, Lions president Gary Siembab and LEO advisor Robert Borger are just a few of the volunteers who showed up to lend a hand. Eight members of the Leos club and 11 Lions were a part of the group.

The Adopt-a-Highway program, run by the Street Division, enlists a portion of major roadways for cleanup. The program has been in place for several years and has continually been supported by the Lions and LEO clubs, among others.

The Fairborn Lions Club is a local service club of Lions Club International, while the LEO Club is the youth service sponsored by the Fairborn Lions Club, open to local 12-18 year olds.

