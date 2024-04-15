Spring sports get nice weekend of weather — Sports Digest: April 15, 2024

XENIA — Two Greene County baseball teams appear in the latest OHSBCA state rankings released on Monday.

Bellbrook in Division II and Cedarville in D-IV both appear in the receiving votes section of the top-20 polls.

Bellbrook, which has a 7-2 overall record this season, got eight voting points in this week’s poll and has the most for any team outside of the rankings. Cedarville got two voting points which was also the most for any team outside of the rankings. The Indians are 4-3 overall.

Dragons to visit Bellbrook school

Members of the Dayton Dragons MVP program will be visiting Bell Creek Intermediate at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Fourth and fifth grade students will receive a school folder and Dragons branded items as part of the visit, which will include players and mascots from the team coming to the school to conduct games and activities.

RESULTS

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Beavercreek 16, Carroll 0

Joey Frisk, Parker Shannon, Elijah Papalios and Sansabrino combined to hold Carroll to a single hit and struck out 12 in five innings to produce a shutout win.

Tyler Beck went 3-for-3, and Gavin Grimm and Owen Roether both had triples.

Tippecanoe 15, Fairborn 5

A close game got away from the Skyhawks late as they gave up nine runs in the seventh.

Rueben Marquess and Brayden Harris produced a pair of hits in the middle of the order for Fairborn.

Xenia 8, Sidney 5

Adam Newell went 3-for-4 with two RBI and hit two doubles in the win.

Aidan Solis and Stevie Kleman combined to pitch a four-hitter.

Catholic Central 6, Yellow Springs 4

Isaac Grushon and Jake Ortiz-Thornton both had two hits, but the Bulldogs three-spot in the first inning didn’t hold up.

Mason Cline and Ortiz-Thornton produced eight strikeouts over six innings on the mound.

Softball

Beavercreek 3, Springboro 2

Presley Moore scored the go ahead run in extra innings as a pinch runner.

Jayden O’Neal had a three-hit game, and Haley Ferguson struck out 10 hitters in the complete game performance.

Lakota West 4, Fairborn 3

Taylor Shepherd had two RBI and Rose McReynolds produced two hits in the close lose.

Lakota West got the walk-off with three runs in the seventh. Emilee Walters went the distance in the circle.

Fairborn 9, Little Miami 5

Kyleigh Cook had three RBI and Haleigh Webb hit two doubles in the win.

Lillee Walters scored three times from the leadoff spot.

Boys Lacrosse

Olentangy Berlin 7, Beavercreek 3

Chase Baker made eight saves in net for the Beavers.

Ben Fraley, Logan Grant and Maddox Johnson found the net on the scoring end.

Girls Lacrosse

Beavercreek 11, Milford 10

SUNDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Centerville 8, Beavercreek 4

Beavercreek got an early lead before giving up four in the second and two more in the third.

Roether had two htis with a double, and produced one RBI along with Anthony Wright.

SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Bellbrook at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Carroll, 5 p.m.

Cedarville at Southeastern, 5 p.m.

Catholic Central at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Emmanuel Christian, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Carroll at CJ, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Northmont at Beavercreek, 7 p.m.

Bellbrook at Princeton, 6:30 p.m.

Softball

Centerville at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Bellbrook at Edgewood, 5 p.m.

Cedarville at Southeastern, 5 p.m.

Catholic Central at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Stivers at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Emmanuel Christian, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Wayne at Beavercreek, 4 p.m.

Bellbrook at Franklin, 4 p.m.

Cedarville at Northeastern, 4:30 p.m.

Fairborn at Greenville, 4:30 p.m.

Xenia at Stebbins, 5:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Bellbrook, Legacy Christian at Bellbrook Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Cedarville, Greeneview at Northeastern Quad Meet, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE

Baseball

Thomas More at Cedarville (DH), 1 p.m.

Wright State at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

Golf

Cedarville at Trevecca Invitational, 9 a.m.

Softball

Indianapolis at Cedarville (DH), 3:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Wayne at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Bellbrook at Ross, 5 p.m.

Cedarville at East Clinton, 5 p.m.

Butler at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Stebbins, 5 p.m.

Softball

Wayne at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Bellbrook at Ross, 5 p.m.

Cedarville at East Clinton, 5 p.m.

Butler at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Southeastern at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Stebbins, 5 p.m.

Yellow Springs at New Miami, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Wilmington at Xenia, 5:30 p.m.

Beavercreek at Northmont, 7 p.m.

Bellbrook at Oakwood, 8 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Loveland at Beavercreek, 4 p.m.

Centerville at Bellbrook, 4 p.m.

Cedarville at Greeneview, 4 p.m.

Fairborn at Stebbins, 4:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Washington Court House, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

Softball

Findlay at Cedarville (DH), 2 p.m.

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Bellbrook at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Greenon, 5 p.m.

Trotwood at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

Stebbins at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Emmanuel Christian at Yellow Springs, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Edgewood at Bellbrook, 6 p.m.

Mariemont at Beavercreek, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Fairborn at Greenon, 5 p.m.

Greeneivew at Carlisle, 5 p.m.

Stebbins at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Dayton Christian at Yellow Springs, 5 p.m.

Cedarville at Tecumseh, 5:15 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Bellbrook at Monroe, 4 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Cedarville, 4:30 p.m.

Troy at Fairborn, 4:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Northeastern, 4:30 p.m.

West Carrollton at Xenia, 5:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Greene County Invitational hosted by Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

Tennis

Thomas More at Cedarville, 4 p.m.