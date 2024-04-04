Richards to assume command of 88th Air Base Wing

FAIRBORN — Col. Dustin Richards will assume command of the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright Patterson Air Force Base on April 9.

The base is holding a ceremony to celebrate Richards’ position at 10 a.m. in the Modern Flight Gallery of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. The ceremony is open to the public.

Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton, commander, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center will preside over the ceremony.

Prior to taking command of the 88th Air Base Wing, Richards was a senior military assistant to the assistant secretary of the Air Force.

As one of the largest air base wings in the Air Force, Richards will command more than 5,000 Air Force military, civilian and contractor employees in this position.

The 88th Air Base Wing provides support and services to one of the largest, most diverse and most organizationally complex bases in the Air Force, including a major acquisition center, research and development laboratories, a major command headquarters, an airlift wing, and the world’s largest military air museum. The base is also home to more than 35,000 employees and is the largest single site employer in Ohio.

