U.S. 42 bridge to close in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY — U.S. 42 will be closed at the bridge over the Little Miami Scenic Trail bike path just north of S.R. 725 beginning at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4.

The restriction will be in place until 2 a.m. Friday so crews can set bridge beams. As there will be no posted detour during this time, motorists will need to seek alternate routes.

Along with replacing the structure and approach slabs at the bridge, the project will include widening the bridge to match approach roadway width. Traffic is being maintained with temporary signals, and construction is scheduled to be completed by mid-November.

In addition to the structure over the bike path, crews will be rehabilitating another bridge on U.S. 42, located over North Fork Massies Creek, between Fishworm and Townsley roads north of Cedarville; however, a date to start to work has yet to be determined.

The Double Z Construction Company was awarded a contract for approximately $3.27 million to undertake the project, and all work associated with both projects is scheduled to be completed in summer 2025.

For ongoing traffic, construction, and weather-related information throughout the state, visit www.OHGO.com.