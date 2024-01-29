LCA returns to state rankings; results, schedules — Sports Digest: Jan. 29, 2024

XENIA — The Legacy Christian girls basketball team re-entered the state’s top-10 ranking in the newest poll released Monday.

The Division IV Ohio state AP poll has the Knights back in the No. 10 spot one week after dropping to the receiving votes section. LCA, 14-2 overall heading into its Monday home game, received one first place vote and has 19 total voting points in this week’s rankings.

Beavercreek’s boys team dropped out of this week’s newest rankings after losing two games in GWOC play. The Beavers had been in the No. 10 spot in each of the first three D-I released this season.

DIVISION IV – GIRLS

1. Ft. Loramie (9) 14-2 114

2. Berlin Hiland 14-2 93

3. Newark Cath. (1) 15-0 89

4. Convoy Crestview 14-2 71

5. Loudonville 15-1 63

6. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 15-2 46

7. Waterford 14-2 41

8. Gibsonburg 15-1 38

9. Defiance Ayersville 13-1 35

10. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1) 14-2 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: Richmond Hts. 12.

Calvin wins Horizon League award

Wright State’s Trey Calvin is the Horizon League Player of the Week, as announced by the league on Monday.

Calvin had two games scoring 27 points during a pair of victories at Cleveland State and IUPUI.

He is the first Wright State player to win the award this season.

RESULTS

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Wayne 54, Beavercreek 46

The Beavers offense couldn’t get going late, hitting just one three-point shot and attempting only five free throws in the loss.

Isaiah-Michael Williams scored 16 points and Kaden Ellerbe had 15. It’s the first time this season Beavercreek has lost consecutive games and fell out of first place in the GWOC.

Bellbrook 62, Monroe 48

C. J. Scohy had 19 points to lead Bellbrook to a road win that stopped a four-game losing skid.

Austin Webb connected on three shots from deep and Kellen Solomon added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Sidney 54, Fairborn 46

The Skyhawks were unable to hold onto a fourth quarter lead, being outscored by 14 in the final period.

Taiyou Williams led Fairborn with 18 points. Fairborn is now two losses behind Sidney for first place.

Legacy Christian 51, Dayton Christian 39

The Knights avenged its only league loss in doubling up DC by halftime.

Michael Little scored 17 points, as did Jacob Thompson who also had 15 rebounds.

Troy 56, Xenia 45

The Bucs were outrebounded 32-15 in the road loss.

Trimonde Henry led Xenia with 12 points and had five steals. Alijah Withers added nine points.

Bowling

Beavercreek 2327, Wilmington 2090 (boys)

Beavercreek 2215, Wilmington 2101 (girls)

Kyle King had two games above 200 and Nick Colon bowled a 387 series for the Beavers.

Allison Wolfe and Madison Baker both broke 400 as the girls team remainded undefeated.

Other scores: Dayton Christian 2151, Yellow Springs 2034 (boys); Dayton Christian 1315, Yellow Springs 869 (girls)

SATURDAY

Boys Basketball

Tippecanoe 60, Bellbrook 37

The Golden Eagles were outscored in every quarter on the road against the MVL’s top team.

Bellbrook made a season low three shots from three.

Oakwood 64, Fairborn 59 (OT)

Fairborn gave up another second half lead on the road in falling to the top team from the SWBL.

Jadon Larson (16), William Perry III (20) and Williams (21) combined to score all points for Fairborn.

Girls Basketball

Bellbrook 61, Miamisburg 46

Jordan Frantz scored a career-high 21 points and had a team-high eight rebounds in the win.

Bellbrook, which clinched the SWBL Southwestern Division title after its win against Monroe on Thursday, will play its final five regular season games on the road.

Greenon 58, Cedarville 41

By Will Mossing

Cedarville’s five-game win streak came to an end Saturday.

Cedarville was led by Molly Mossing who had a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Hannah Peterson also added eight points.

Greenon was led by Sarah Riley and Avery Minteer with both having 16 points.

The Indians are a game out of first with two league games to play.

Greeneview 56, Madison Plains 31

The Rams overcame a six-point halftime deficit in the road win.

Greeneview remains a game out of first with two league games to play.

Other scores: Sidney 53, Fairborn 22; Troy 36, Xenia 35

SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Twin Valley South at Yellow Springs, 7 p.m.

Bellbrook at Chaminade Julienne, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati St. Xavier at Beavercreek, 7:30 p.m.

Greenon at Cedarville, 7:30 p.m.

Fairborn at Tippecanoe, 7:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Southeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Butler at Xenia, 7:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Beavercreek at Miamisburg Meet

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Greeneview at Triad, 6:45 p.m.

Fairborn at Tippecanoe, 7:15 p.m.

Beavercreek at Miamisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Butler at Xenia, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Troy at Xenia, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE

Men’s Basketball

Central State at LeMoyne-Owen, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Central State at LeMoyne-Owen, 5:30 p.m.

Oakland at Wright State, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Bellbrook at Ross, 7:15 p.m.

Middletown Christian at Legacy Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Miamisburg at Beavercreek, 4 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Greeneview, 4 p.m.

Fairborn at Tippecanoe, 4:15 p.m.

Wrestling

(Girls) Fairborn at Greeneview, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE

Men’s Basketball

Youngstown State at Wright State, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Thomas More at Cedarville, 6 p.m.