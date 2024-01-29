Air Force museum to close temporarily

FAIRBORN — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will temporarily close its doors on Feb. 13 to conduct emergency management response training.

The museum closes annually to conduct these training exercises to maintain safety and security for the building.

“Conducting annual emergency management response training is extremely important for all organizations, particularly those that welcome the public on a regular basis such as the museum,” said David Tillotson III, director of U.S. Air Force Museum. “We understand that the temporary closure may be an inconvenience for some visitors, but this is a necessary step to ensure that we continue to be prepared should an urgent situation arise.”

In addition to the closure, residents near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base may be able to hear and see the emergency vehicles, sirens, road closures, and travel delays, according to WDTN. These are routine with the emergency management response training, so residents are urged not to be alarmed.

The museum will re-open on Feb. 14 and resume normal operating hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Contact Ethan Charles at 937-502-4532.