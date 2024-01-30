Xenia, Fairborn, Beavercreek swimmers win league titles

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Xenia sophomore Cory Pham is seen competing during the Xenia Sprint Meet on Jan. 5. Pham won the 100 yard backstroke race at the 2024 MVL Championships. Xenia junior Maeley Huffman-Wynn set a new record in the girls 100 yard butterfly event at the MVL Championships in winning for the second straight year.

BEAVERCREEK — A pair of Xenia swimmers and one representing Fairborn won individual titles at Friday’s Miami Valley League boys and girls Swim Championships.

Maeley Huffman-Wynn of Xenia set a new meet record in the girls 100 yard butterfly race. She finished with a time of 59.01, crushing the previous time which she set in 2023 by 1.51 seconds to be the first girls swimmer to break the one minute mark in the meet’s history.

Also finishing a race in first for Xenia was Cory Pham. He swam the boys 100 yard backstroke race in a time of 58.80 to narrowly edge out a swimmer from Butler.

Evelyn Pyo of Fairborn won the girls 100 yard freestyle title for the Skyhawks. Her time of 56.68 had her just over a second ahead of the next closest finisher.

Out of the nine teams competing, Fairborn’s girls team finished in third place overall, and its boys team was fifth. Xenia’s boys finished in sixth overall and the girls came in seventh.

The meet was held at the Dayton Raiders Aquatic Center.

Beavers swim teams perform well at GWOC

Both of the Beavercreek boys and girls swim teams finished as the runner-up at the Greater Western Ohio Conference Swim Championships held on Saturday.

Beavercreek had two teams and four individuals win races at the meet

The boys 200 yard medley relay team of Anthony Braun, Nathan Dunhac, Caleb Manning and Alex Drachuk brought home the win with a time of 1:38.54 to finish ahead of second by more than eight seconds. The same group teamed together to win the 400 yard freestyle relay. Drachuk out-touched the anchor swimmer from Centerville to win the race by .15 seconds, getting Beavercreek a final time of 3:13.64.

In individual competition, Beavercreek swept the 200 yard and 500 yard freestyle races. Chloe Otten won both girls races, swimming the 500 in 5:18.04 to finish ahead of teammate Ruth Conley while also doing the 200 in 1:57.44. Manning set a new meet record in the boys 500 with a time of 4:32.52 to break the previous league mark by 3.6 seconds, while Braun won the 200 in 1:45.33.

Manning also won the 200 yard individual medley race, swimming the four legs in 1:53.62. Drachuk won the 100 yard freestyle race by just under a one second with a time of 47.96, and Dunhac captured the 100 yard breaststroke title with a time of 59.90 as the only finisher under one minute.

The meet was held at the Dayton Raiders Aquatic Center.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.