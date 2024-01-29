Wrestling roundup: Beavercreek wins on Senior Night; Skyhawks’ girls finish event in top-10

Photos by Karen Clark | Contributed Beavercreek senior Cameron Cornwell (right) pinned Cooper Pion of Butler (left) in 1:07 as part of his two wins during Senior Match dual matches held at home on Friday. Beavercreek senior Nathan Bonno (right) won his match against Cade Bergman of Versailles (left) in an 8-2 decision.

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavers hosted Versailles and Butler on Friday as part of Senior Night, winning dual matches against both squads.

Beavercreek won over Butler 48-32 and coasted by Versailles 46-20.

Winning matches in both duals were Jeremy Sibrel at 106, Elijah Papalios at 165, Cameron Cornwell at 215 and C. J. Crawford at 285.

Beavercreek had six pins against Butler, and five against Versailles along with one major decision win.

Xenia has six place at Ben Logan

Xenia got seventh place as a team at the Ben Logan Raider Invitational on Saturday.

A pair of Bucs’ wrestlers finished as the runner-up in their weight classes. Cecil Piner at 175 pounds and Ronnie Butler at 215 both made the title match before losing to the respective top-seeds.

Otis Boyette won third at 157 and Jayse Clark finished fourth at 126. Devin Dodge won fifth in the 150 division, and Josiah Jackson got sixth in 106.

Girls compete at Iron Maiden

Fairborn’s girls squad wrestled its way to a top-10 finish at the Bellefontaine Iron Maiden tournament.

The Skyhawks got eighth overall in the 67-team field.

Akiaya Rhinehart was the champion at 235, pinning all five of her opponents which included semifinal and finals matches that averaged over five minutes in length.

Also placing for Fairborn was Serenity Ulmer-Earnest in fourth at 130 and Zion Glenn winning seventh at 135. Kelsey Boyd got eighth at 170, as did Brianna Kelley at 110.

Also competing and winning the 155 division was Bellbrook’s Jada Weiss. Lena Underbakke came in eighth at 115.

Greeneview’s Lily Hendricks was one of top placers for the Rams. She was the runner-up at 125, while Alison Calhoun got eighth place wrestling at 145.

Xenia’s Vanessa Rechterman was the second place finisher at 145.

Bellbrook, Fairborn wrestle at Eaton

Bellbrook was 12th and Fairborn came in 13th at the two-day Eaton Sam Ridder Invitational.

Jeremy Sanchez of Fairborn was the lone participant to make a championship match, winning the 215 division with three pins in his four matches.

Bellbrook’s Sawyer Flanagan at 113 and Devin Caito at 144 both finished in fourth place, respectively. Tressel Blair won fifth at 106, while Ben Slagley got sixth at 120.

