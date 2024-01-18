Air Force Museum holding after dark event.

FAIRBORN — The Air Force Museum Foundation is putting on an After Dark Swing the Night Away event for adults age 21 and up.

The event, running from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, will take place in the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force’s wooden dance floor, located at 1100 Spaatz Street.

The event will feature exclusive artifacts from the museum’s private collection not usually on display for guests. Additionally, there will be themed aircraft, trivia and other games, food and cash bars. Prizes will also be handed out to trivia winners.

Ticket information can be found under the “Upcoming” tab on the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force website, www.nationalmuseum.af.mil and scrolling down to the Swing The Night Away event. Tickets are $40 per person and do not include drinks or food at the venue.

Guests must register online to attend the event and everyone in attendance must be 21 or older. More information can be found online.

This is not the first After Dark event for the Air Force Museum Foundation, which hosts creative events like November’s Steampunk Soiree for adults only. All After Dark events take place after the museum closes at 5 p.m.

Contact Ethan Charles at 937-502-4532.