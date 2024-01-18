Shipton assumes command of AFLCMC

Photos by Staff Sgt. Mikaley Kline | U.S. Air Force Gen. Duke Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center commander, during an Assumption of Command ceremony at the National Museum of the Air Force. Shipton previously served as the military deputy within the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics at the Pentagon. Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center commander, addresses the audience during an Assumption of Command ceremony. Shipton makes history as the first female commander of AFLCMC. Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center commander, addresses the audience during an Assumption of Command ceremony at the National Museum of the Air Force. Shipton received her commission in 1991 as a distinguished graduate of Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps after graduating from Clemson University.

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton formally assumed command of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) during a ceremony Wednesday at the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

As commander, Shipton will lead an organization responsible for the life cycle management of U.S. Air Force aircraft, engines, munitions, electronics, computer, network, cyber, and agile combat support systems. In addition, the center has oversight of approximately $310 billion, and employs more than 30,000 airmen, civilian, and contractor employees performing missions from 70 locations around the world

In her previous position, Shipton served as the military deputy within the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics, at the Pentagon. In this role she was responsible for research and development, test, production, product support, and modernization of Air Force programs worth more than $60 billion annually.

Shipton received her commission in 1991 as a distinguished graduate of Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps after graduating from Clemson University. During her career, she has served in a variety of positions including Squadron and Group commander, senior materiel leader, AF Program executive officer, Center vice commander and Major Command director of strategic plans, programs, requirements and analyses.

She also served as deputy director, National Reconnaissance Office, Chantilly, Virginia. There, her responsibilities included assisting the director in managing the strategic and tactical operations of the NRO. Additionally, as the commander of the Space Force Element, Shipton managed all Air Force and Space Force personnel and resources assigned to the NRO and served as the senior advisor to the DNRO on all military matters.

Shipton is the first female commander of AFLCMC.