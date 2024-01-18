Courtesy photos | Fairborn City Schools The Fairborn Intermediate School PBIS Kid’s Club sent this out to the classrooms and it’s catching on quickly. The kids are asked to give a “shout out” to a classmate for something important to them. This “student-to-student” gesture allows them to recognize friendship and great behavior. Courtesy photos | Fairborn City Schools The Fairborn Intermediate School PBIS Kid’s Club sent this out to the classrooms and it’s catching on quickly. The kids are asked to give a “shout out” to a classmate for something important to them. This “student-to-student” gesture allows them to recognize friendship and great behavior. Courtesy photos | Fairborn City Schools The Fairborn Intermediate School PBIS Kid’s Club sent this out to the classrooms and it’s catching on quickly. The kids are asked to give a “shout out” to a classmate for something important to them. This “student-to-student” gesture allows them to recognize friendship and great behavior. Courtesy photos | Fairborn City Schools The Fairborn Intermediate School PBIS Kid’s Club sent this out to the classrooms and it’s catching on quickly. The kids are asked to give a “shout out” to a classmate for something important to them. This “student-to-student” gesture allows them to recognize friendship and great behavior.

Courtesy photos | Fairborn City Schools

The Fairborn Intermediate School PBIS Kid’s Club sent this out to the classrooms and it’s catching on quickly. The kids are asked to give a “shout out” to a classmate for something important to them. This “student-to-student” gesture allows them to recognize friendship and great behavior.

