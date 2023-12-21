Courtesy photos | Fairborn Fire Department Kelly Weeks was recently sworn in as Fairborn’s newest firefighter/paramedic. She completed the fire academy before moving to Ohio to attend nursing school at Cedarville University. While attending school, she worked in a volunteer and part-time capacity at two local fire departments. After graduation, she began her career as a full-time ER nurse and recently completed the RN to paramedic program through Clark State College, bringing her to where she is today. Courtesy photos | Fairborn Fire Department Kelly Weeks was recently sworn in as Fairborn’s newest firefighter/paramedic. She completed the fire academy before moving to Ohio to attend nursing school at Cedarville University. While attending school, she worked in a volunteer and part-time capacity at two local fire departments. After graduation, she began her career as a full-time ER nurse and recently completed the RN to paramedic program through Clark State College, bringing her to where she is today. Courtesy photos | Fairborn Fire Department Kelly Weeks was recently sworn in as Fairborn’s newest firefighter/paramedic. She completed the fire academy before moving to Ohio to attend nursing school at Cedarville University. While attending school, she worked in a volunteer and part-time capacity at two local fire departments. After graduation, she began her career as a full-time ER nurse and recently completed the RN to paramedic program through Clark State College, bringing her to where she is today. Courtesy photos | Fairborn Fire Department Kelly Weeks was recently sworn in as Fairborn’s newest firefighter/paramedic. She completed the fire academy before moving to Ohio to attend nursing school at Cedarville University. While attending school, she worked in a volunteer and part-time capacity at two local fire departments. After graduation, she began her career as a full-time ER nurse and recently completed the RN to paramedic program through Clark State College, bringing her to where she is today.

