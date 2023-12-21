Woods hired as next LCA girls soccer coach

Courtesy | LCA Athletics Shawn Woods (center), is the new head coach for girls soccer at Legacy Christian starting for the 2024 fall season. He is pictured with his wife and two children.

XENIA — Legacy Christian has hired Shawn Woods as its next girls soccer head coach.

A staff member at Legacy Christian for more than four years, Woods takes over the Knights’ program with 25 years of previous experience at various locations.

He previously was on staff for the boys and girls teams at Xenia High School, as well as women’s team at Wilmington College. Woods has also be a part of Club X Academy, Club X Soccer Club, Spirk Soccer School, United Soccer Academy, Club Ohio Dyaton and Greene County Cosmos.

Woods will replace Brett Stanley, who was the Metro Buckeye Conference Coach of the Year for the 2023 season. He is married to his wife, Stephanie, and has two children, Aubriana and Alexander.

