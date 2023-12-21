Beavers continue strong second half play in win against Northmont

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Beavercreek junior Kaden Ellerbe gets pumped up after making an and-one basket late in Thursday’s 69-57 win against Northmont. Leading the Beavers in scoring Thursday was junior Isaiah-Michael Williams (22). Beavercreek junior Kaden Ellerbe throws down a one-handed jam for two of his 18 points. The Beavercreek bench celebrates as their teammates cap off a run during the fourth quarter to pull away from Northmont. Pulling up and catching Northmont’s defense off guard is Beavercreek junior Owen Roether (14).

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek head coach Isaiah Williams envisions his rotation adding another player or two with more regular playing time as the season progresses.

The current players taking the floor are consistently outlasting opponents late into games in the meantime.

Beavercreek’s latest dominant run during the second half came Thursday in a 69-57 home win against Northmont.

“In the last two games I’ve let them know that the box scores are showing our opponents fourth quarters have been big,” Williams said. “So we can’t let up and if we’re down that’s when we’ll really have to turn it up to try and wear teams down.”

Northmont’s attempt to speed up the game was thwarted by a switch to zone from the Beavercreek defense to turn the tide of Thursday’s game.

Beavercreek flustered the Northmont offense while being able to remain patient on the other end of the floor to find good shot opportunities. The Beavers only led by five late in the third quarter before starting its winning push to the finish line.

A pair of baskets by Isaiah-Michael Williams, who led Beavercreek with 22 points, got the run started. A Kaden Ellerbe dunk in transition capped a 12-2 run in which Northmont was held without a basket for over four minutes.

“Our big focus has been on conditioning, making sure we rebound and making sure we defend,” Williams said.

Ellerbe had 18 points and Liam Gluck added 15 for Beavercreek.

The Beavers recently held off Wayne with a buzzer beating shot and broke open a tight game against Miamisburg by outscoring them by 23 points in the fourth quarter.

Williams said the late game success has been able to happen because of the team’s ability to settle in an play the way it wants to and not letting the opponent dictate the game.

“I’m just telling the guys to keep their poise, call them in and let them know if we do what we are coached to do, we’ll be fine,” he said.

Beavercreek next will have a few days off before coming back after a short holiday break to participate in the Benner Field House Classic on Wednesday in Xenia. The Beavers will take on Lakota West at 6:15 p.m.

“I love the atmosphere,” Williams said. “… I’m glad we get to get these guys ready and I’m glad that we’re in this opportunity.”

