Local scores, weekend schedule — Sports Digest, Dec. 8, 2023

RESULTS

MONDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Legacy Christian 52, Stebbins 31

A 20-point game from Ali Solomon helpd the Knights bounce back after its first loss.

Audrey Stanley had nine steals and Ava Combs led the team with five rebounds. LCA was 18-of-24 at the free throw line.

Other scores: Cedarville 34, Twin Valley South 25

Bowling

Sidney 2158, Xenia 2034 (boys)

Sidney 1750, Xenia 1670 (girls)

The Bucs were led by a 212 high game from Bradley Hurst in the boys match.

Courtney Moody bowled a 339 series for the girls.

Yellow Springs 1845, Legacy Chrisitan 1802

Jaxyn Fletcher had the high game of all bowlers with a 243 for the Bulldogs. Zander Baisden added a 325 series.

Nathanael Wolfe, Stephen Bachowski and Andres Garcia all bowled into the 300s for the Knights.

RESULTS

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Beavercreek 69, Springboro 66

Isaiah Williams had a do it all effort with 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as Beavercreek improved to 2-0.

Liam Gluck had 19 points and Kaden Ellerbe added 16.

Bellbrook 58, Ponitz CTC 55

The Golden Eagles came back from a halftime deficit of four, as well as six points entering the fourth quarter to open the season with a home win.

Carroll 51, Fairborn 37

Three scored in double figures for the Patriots, led by Nick Kaiser’s 17.

Jadon Larson scored 15 points for Fairborn, as Taiyou Williams had nine rebounds and William Perry III dished seven assists.

Greeneview 57, Madison Plains 48

The Rams opened the season with a win by getting a 15-point, 14-rebound game from Chase Allen.

King Tripp scored 12 points, while Will Climie knocked down a pair of three-pointers.

Yellow Springs 58, Tri-County North 52

Otto Cipollini ‘s 15 points and 10 rebounds helped the Bulldogs hold off a late rally.

Isaac Grushon and Landon Harris both scored eight points and had nine rebounds.

Other scores: Cedarville 57, Southeastern 42

Bowling

Southeastern 1634, Greeneview 1604 (boys)

Southeastern 1410, Greeneview 1279 (girls)

The Rams got a 311 series from Kelson Manley in the boys match.

Ella Turner had the two highest games for the girls with a 124-140 two game stretch.

Other scores: Fairborn 2220, West Carrollton 2053 (boys); Fairborn 1455, West Carrollton 1234 (girls)

RESULTS

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Centerville 50, Beavercreek 34

Southeastern 56, Greeneview 39

Bowling

Lebanon 2708, Xenia 2150 (boys)

Lebanon 1998, Xenia 1790 (girls)

Jeffrey Hurst’s 365 series was the top score for the boys team.

Quinn Lamb had the highest game at 167 on the girls side.

SCHEDULES

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Yellow Springs at Middletown Christian, 7 p.m.

Edgewood at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.

West Carrollton at Fairborn, 7:15 p.m.

Greeneview at Cedarville, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Beavercreek at Centerville, 4 p.m.

Greeneview at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

Stivers at Legacy Christian, 4 p.m.

Hockey

Alter at Beavercreek, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE

Track & Field

Cedarville women’s team at GSVU Holiday Open, 1 p.m.

Central State men/women at Tiffin Icebreaker, 2 p.m.

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Coopersville, Mich. at Xenia, 12 p.m. (Nutter Center)

East Clinton at Cedarville, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Coopersville, Mich. at Xenia, 10 a.m. (Nutter Center)

West Carrollton at Fairborn, 10:30 a.m.

Beavercreek at Wayne, 1 p.m.

Badin at Carroll, 1:30 p.m.

Greenon at Cedarville, 1:30 p.m.

Madison Plains at Greeneview, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Beavercreek at Southwest Baker Shootout, 1:30 p.m.

Swimming

Beavercreek Invite, 2 p.m.

Fairborn, Legacy Christian at Trotwood Invitational, 4 p.m.

Xenia at Fairmont Meet, 5:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Xenia Invitational Tournament, 8 a.m. (Fairborn, Greeneview, Xenia)

Bellbrook boys at Dayton Christian, 10 a.m.

Carroll girls at Ironman Invite, 10 a.m.

Greeneview girls at Hammer & Anvil Invite, 10 a.m.

Bellbrook girls at Eaton Invite, 12 p.m.

Beavercreek at Raider Rumble Tournament, 9:30 a.m.

COLLEGE

Men’s Basketball

Cedarville at Findlay, 3 p.m.

Kent State Tuscarawas at Central State, 3 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Eastern Illinois at Wright State, 4 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball

Central State at Cornerstone, 11 a.m.

SUNDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Hockey

Beavercreek at Mason, 7:45 p.m.

MONDAY

Girls Basketball

Carroll at Wilmington, 6 p.m.

Clinton Massie at Legacy Christian, 7 p.m.

Bowling

Wayne at Beavercreek, 4 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Dayton Christian, 4 p.m.

Madison Plains at Greeneview, 5 p.m.