Local scores, weekend schedule — Sports Digest, Dec. 8, 2023

RESULTS
MONDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls Basketball
Legacy Christian 52, Stebbins 31
A 20-point game from Ali Solomon helpd the Knights bounce back after its first loss.
Audrey Stanley had nine steals and Ava Combs led the team with five rebounds. LCA was 18-of-24 at the free throw line.
Other scores: Cedarville 34, Twin Valley South 25
Bowling
Sidney 2158, Xenia 2034 (boys)
Sidney 1750, Xenia 1670 (girls)
The Bucs were led by a 212 high game from Bradley Hurst in the boys match.
Courtney Moody bowled a 339 series for the girls.
Yellow Springs 1845, Legacy Chrisitan 1802
Jaxyn Fletcher had the high game of all bowlers with a 243 for the Bulldogs. Zander Baisden added a 325 series.
Nathanael Wolfe, Stephen Bachowski and Andres Garcia all bowled into the 300s for the Knights.
RESULTS
TUESDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Basketball
Beavercreek 69, Springboro 66
Isaiah Williams had a do it all effort with 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as Beavercreek improved to 2-0.
Liam Gluck had 19 points and Kaden Ellerbe added 16.
Bellbrook 58, Ponitz CTC 55
The Golden Eagles came back from a halftime deficit of four, as well as six points entering the fourth quarter to open the season with a home win.
Carroll 51, Fairborn 37
Three scored in double figures for the Patriots, led by Nick Kaiser’s 17.
Jadon Larson scored 15 points for Fairborn, as Taiyou Williams had nine rebounds and William Perry III dished seven assists.
Greeneview 57, Madison Plains 48
The Rams opened the season with a win by getting a 15-point, 14-rebound game from Chase Allen.
King Tripp scored 12 points, while Will Climie knocked down a pair of three-pointers.
Yellow Springs 58, Tri-County North 52
Otto Cipollini ‘s 15 points and 10 rebounds helped the Bulldogs hold off a late rally.
Isaac Grushon and Landon Harris both scored eight points and had nine rebounds.
Other scores: Cedarville 57, Southeastern 42
Bowling
Southeastern 1634, Greeneview 1604 (boys)
Southeastern 1410, Greeneview 1279 (girls)
The Rams got a 311 series from Kelson Manley in the boys match.
Ella Turner had the two highest games for the girls with a 124-140 two game stretch.
Other scores: Fairborn 2220, West Carrollton 2053 (boys); Fairborn 1455, West Carrollton 1234 (girls)
RESULTS
WEDNESDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls Basketball
Centerville 50, Beavercreek 34
Southeastern 56, Greeneview 39
Bowling
Lebanon 2708, Xenia 2150 (boys)
Lebanon 1998, Xenia 1790 (girls)
Jeffrey Hurst’s 365 series was the top score for the boys team.
Quinn Lamb had the highest game at 167 on the girls side.
SCHEDULES
FRIDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Basketball
Yellow Springs at Middletown Christian, 7 p.m.
Edgewood at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.
West Carrollton at Fairborn, 7:15 p.m.
Greeneview at Cedarville, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
Beavercreek at Centerville, 4 p.m.
Greeneview at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
Stivers at Legacy Christian, 4 p.m.
Hockey
Alter at Beavercreek, 10 p.m.
COLLEGE
Track & Field
Cedarville women’s team at GSVU Holiday Open, 1 p.m.
Central State men/women at Tiffin Icebreaker, 2 p.m.
SATURDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Basketball
Coopersville, Mich. at Xenia, 12 p.m. (Nutter Center)
East Clinton at Cedarville, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Coopersville, Mich. at Xenia, 10 a.m. (Nutter Center)
West Carrollton at Fairborn, 10:30 a.m.
Beavercreek at Wayne, 1 p.m.
Badin at Carroll, 1:30 p.m.
Greenon at Cedarville, 1:30 p.m.
Madison Plains at Greeneview, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
Beavercreek at Southwest Baker Shootout, 1:30 p.m.
Swimming
Beavercreek Invite, 2 p.m.
Fairborn, Legacy Christian at Trotwood Invitational, 4 p.m.
Xenia at Fairmont Meet, 5:45 p.m.
Wrestling
Xenia Invitational Tournament, 8 a.m. (Fairborn, Greeneview, Xenia)
Bellbrook boys at Dayton Christian, 10 a.m.
Carroll girls at Ironman Invite, 10 a.m.
Greeneview girls at Hammer & Anvil Invite, 10 a.m.
Bellbrook girls at Eaton Invite, 12 p.m.
Beavercreek at Raider Rumble Tournament, 9:30 a.m.
COLLEGE
Men’s Basketball
Cedarville at Findlay, 3 p.m.
Kent State Tuscarawas at Central State, 3 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Eastern Illinois at Wright State, 4 p.m.
Men’s Volleyball
Central State at Cornerstone, 11 a.m.
SUNDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Hockey
Beavercreek at Mason, 7:45 p.m.
MONDAY
Girls Basketball
Carroll at Wilmington, 6 p.m.
Clinton Massie at Legacy Christian, 7 p.m.
Bowling
Wayne at Beavercreek, 4 p.m.
Legacy Christian at Dayton Christian, 4 p.m.
Madison Plains at Greeneview, 5 p.m.