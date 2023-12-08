Local players named All-Ohio in football

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Bellbrook junior Riley Ferrin. Cedarville senior Josh Flora. Bellbrook senior Alex Florea. Xenia senior Gabe Funk. Fairborn senior J. T. Smith. Bellbrook senior Jacob Umina.

XENIA — Bellbrook and Cedarville lead all Greene County schools with four selections to their respective All-Ohio football squads for the 2023 season.

All four made one of the top three teams for Cedarville, with Josh Flora as a second-team selection and Chase Baldwin, Tyler Cross and Jake Winter making third-team in D-VII.

Bellbrook had Riley Ferrin, Alex Florea and Jacob Umina all become second-team players in D-III, with Charlie Olds making honorable mention.

Beavercreek’s C. J. Crawford was a third-team selection in D-I, and Quentin Youngblood was honorable mention.

In D-II, Fairborn’s J. T. Smith and Xenia’s Gabe Funk both made the second-team.

Carroll’s Noah Mangold was a D-III pick, and Greeneview had Gavin Henry and Cooper Payton selected in D-V.

The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association released its selections starting on Monday with D-VII and concluding with D-I on Thursday.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Riley Ferrin (Jr.), Bellbrook, K, 5-11, 170 (D-III); Josh Flora (Sr.), Cedarville, WR, 6-0, 165 (D-VII); Gabe Funk (Sr.), Xenia, OL, 6-6, 295 (D-II);

Defense

Alex Florea (Sr.), Bellbrook, DL, 6-0, 315 (D-III); J. T. Smith (Sr.), Fairborn, DB, 6-2, 190 (D-II); Jacob Umina (Sr.), Bellbrook, 5-11, 190 (D-III);

THIRD TEAM

Offense

Chase Baldwin (Sr.), Cedarville, OL, 6-1, 270 (D-VII); Tyler Cross (Sr.), Cedarville, WR, 6-1, 160 (D-VII)

Defense

C. J. Crawford (Sr.), Beavercreek, LB, 6-2, 225 (D-I); Jake Winter (Sr.), Cedarville, P, 6-1, 195 (D-VII)

HONORABLE MENTION

Gavin Henry (Jr.), Greeneview, DL, 6-1, 200 (D-V); Noah Mangold (Sr.), Carroll, LB, 5-10, 190 (D-III); Charlie Olds (Sr.), Bellbrook, OL, 6-4, 260 (D-III); Cooper Payton (Jr.), Greeneview, LB, 5-8, 185 (D-V); Quentin Youngblood (Sr.), RB, 6-0, 187 (D-I)

