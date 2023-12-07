Sidney sweeps doubleheader at Xenia

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Xenia senior Alaiya Meaux (11) battles for possession as she drives into the lane against Sidney. The Bucs lost its home opener 54-24. Guarding the inbounder is Xenia senior Gabby Winegarner. Xenia junior Jada Dyer (21) scored five points against Sidney. Xenia senior Juan Underwood (2) slashes toward the basket against Sidney. He had seven points in a 69-47 loss. Rising above the defender is Xenia senior Alijah Withers (0). Xenia senior Trenton Lee (12) battles for a rebound alongside sophomore Tommy Ehrsam (22).

XENIA — The first two games for Xenia’s girls basketball season displayed the progress already made from last season.

Thursday’s home opener against Sidney showed how much further they have to go still.

The Yellow Jackets, one of the top programs in the Miami Valley League in recent seasons, steadily wore down Xenia in a 54-24 victory.

Xenia cruised to two wins with an average margin of victory of 25.5 points, but head coach Jessica Threats said she knew Thurday would be a test of the team’s growth.

“Sidney is just very tough and we knew we had a task in front of us,” Threats said. “I think that we saw glimpses of what we want to do and who we want to be in the game.”

Xenia held off Sidney for most of the first half. Withstanding a 7-0 run to start the game, the Bucs battled back to tie the score and later only trailed 15-12 in the second quarter. At that point, Nataiya Madison picked up her second foul and went to the bench.

Xenia struggled to produce much on offense afterward as they were outscored 11-0 for the remainder of the half. Sidney continued the run after the break by scoring the first 15 points of the second half as well.

“I think the first quarter was phenomenal for us,” Threats said. “It showed us who we can be. I think getting to the point of being consistent to be that team is what we have to identify what and how.”

The lack of consistency on a game-by-game basis was previlent in Thursday’s loss.

Tayler Elliott had been Xenia’s leading scorer through two games and had 20 against Stebbins, but was held scoreless against Sidney. Gabby Winegarner also came up empty on the scoreboard, while Madison was held to seven after averaging a double-double so far.

Xenia also did not make a three-point show after coming in averaging five per game.

“We’ve lost a lot of offense with last year’s seniors and we still have girls trying to fill new roles,” Threats said. “It’s the biggest adjustment we need to experience, and they’re willing but it’s just displaying on getting better for all 32 minutes.”

Cold shooting send boys to 0-2

The open shots were available early, but nothing seemed to fall properly as Sidney beat Xenia 69-47 in the boys game as part of Thursday’s doubleheader.

The Bucs fell behind 8-2 in the opening minutes. Getting multiple looks from three and second chance opportunities, the ball rarely went through the basket to let Sidney gain a lead it never relinquished.

Sidney led 16-8 after the first quarter and hit numerous jumpers to extend the lead in each quarter, eventually going up by 15 at halftime. The Yellow Jackets led by as much as 25 in the second half.

Alijah Withers led the Bucs with 17 points. Eli Winegarner had eight. Xenia only made one three off the fingers of Trimonde Henry. Trenton Lee had a 4-for-4 game at the free throw line.

