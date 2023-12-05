New mayor sworn into office

Courtesy photo | City of Fairborn The new city council posed for pictures following their induction.

FAIRBORN — Dan Kirkpatrick and three council members were officially sworn in at a Fairborn city council meeting on Dec. 4.

Former Mayor Paul Keller conducted his last meeting and welcomed Kirkpatrick as the new mayor after he won against deputy mayor Kevin Knepp in the November elections.

Along with Kirkpatrick, council members Clint Allen and Tana Stanton were sworn in after their re-election, along with new council member Sylvia Chess.

The new Fairborn City Council has been updated online and on the Fairborn Municipal Government Facebook page, which said the council meeting was “a celebratory evening all around.”

