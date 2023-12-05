Soin honored for maternity care

KETTERING — U.S. News & World Report has recognized Kettering Health Main Campus and Soin Medical Center as 2024 High Performing hospitals for Maternity Care, the highest-level distinction for the category.

The High Performing designation goes only to hospitals who demonstrate the highest-quality standards of care across a variety of quality metrics such as C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates, early elective delivery rates, and vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC) rates.

“When expectant parents choose Kettering Health, they can rest assured that they’ve made the right decision,” said Ginny Dalton, administrative director of nursing for surgical and women’s services at Kettering Health Main Campus. “Our maternity teams provide high-quality care to our communities every day. We’re proud that their commitment to excellence has led to this High Performing recognition from U.S. News & World Report.”

U.S. News evaluated hospitals across the nation that provide labor and delivery services. A record number of 680 hospitals were considered in this year’s rankings, with fewer than half receiving the High Performing designation. Expectant parents use these rankings to make informed decisions about where to receive perinatal and maternal care.

“Hospitals that receive a High Performing designation as part of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care meet a high standard in caring for parents with uncomplicated pregnancies,” said Jennifer Winston, health data scientist at U.S. News. “These hospitals have C-section rates that are 26% lower, and newborn complication rates that are 37 percent lower than unrecognized hospitals.”