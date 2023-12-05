Arreguin Submitted photo | Cedarville University The Arreguin family

In large families, it’s not uncommon for siblings to be attending college at the same time. Even at the same university.

For Aileen Arreguin, a mother of two current Cedarville University students and a pair of alumni, this is certainly the case. But what is unique is that Arreguin is also a student at Cedarville — studying public health nursing in the university’s graduate school.

As the spouse of an active-duty US Army Chaplain, Arreguin experiences frequent moves but even with the many relocations, she still wanted to complete a master’s degree in public health nursing. Although the family recently moved from Fort Knox, Kentucky to the U.S. Army Garrison base in Ansbach, Germany, she believed Cedarville’s online graduate program in public health nursing was ideal for her current station in life.

“Going back to school and earning a master’s degree is something that I’ve thought about for a while, but I just never got around to doing it,” said Arreguin. “When I researched schools, I realized it wasn’t any more expensive to study at Cedarville University than a state university because Cedarville is generous with its scholarships.”

So, when the finances and opportunities aligned, Arreguin enrolled in Cedarville’s graduate school. Cedarville University offers parents of its current students a 10% discount on tuition as a way to assist them in their pursuit of a graduate degree.

“Enrolling in the Master of Science in Nursing public health nursing program was easy,” said Arreguin. “The parental discount was a nice blessing, but also being able to receive an education that is rigorous and founded in biblical truth set this program apart from other programs.” Arreguin points to Cedarville’s high academic standards and its intentional biblical worldview focus that sets her school choice apart from other programs and institutions.

“I’ve been very impressed with Cedarville academically. I’ve also been impressed with its intentional Christ-centered emphasis,” said Arreguin. This May, both Arreguin and her fourth oldest son, Caleb, will graduate from Cedarville University. Caleb will graduate with a degree in Communication. Two of his brothers, David (biology) and Andrew Pre-Law) graduated in 2017 and 2020, respectively. Their younger brother, Joshua, is a freshman pursuing a degree in international studies.