Area boys soccer honors: Burke, Hurley win POY awards

Legacy Christian senior Parker Burke was named the top player in the Metro Buckeye Conference for the second straight season. Greeneview senior Andrew Hurley has been named as the Ohio Heritage Conference's Player of the Year winner for the second time.

XENIA — Two local boys soccer players have been named as their respective league players of the year for the 2023 season.

Parker Burke won the Metro Buckeye Conference’s Player of the Year award for the second consecutive season. He led the league in total goals (33) and points (81) while finishing third in assists (15). He wrapped up his career with

Andrew Hurley also became a two-time Ohio Heritage Conference South Division Player of the Year. Hurley finished third in the league in both total goals (16) and points (43) while tying for the league lead in assists with 11.

John-Mark Mocas was the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Southwestern Division Coach of the Year. In his first season in charge of the Golden Eagles, Bellbrook finished on top of the division with a 6-0-2 record and earned a top-five seed in the Division II sectional tournament.

In all, 13 local athletes were selected as first-team players and another 13 were picked to the second team.

Some of the league leaders include Dillon Campbell of LCA leading the MBC in assists with 35. Landon Gardner for Greeneview had the most saves in the OHC with 154

Here are the full all-league listings for boys soccer from Greene County schools.

Boys Soccer League Awards

Player of the Year: Parker Burke (Sr.), Legacy Christian, MBC; Andrew Hurley (Sr.), Greeneview, OHC

First Team: Parker Burke (Sr.), Legacy Christian, MBC; Dillon Campbell (Sr.), Legacy Christian, MBC; Isaiah Christopherson, (Sr.), Greeneview, OHC; Grant Driskell (Jr.), Bellbrook, SWBL; Nolan Ebel (Sr.), Bellbrook, SWBL; Riley Ferrin (Jr.), Bellbrook, SWBL; Ethan Frisby (Sr.), Xenia, MVL; Isaac Grushon (Sr.), Yellow Springs, MBC; Andrew Hurley (Sr.), Greeneview, OHC; Ryan McClure (Sr.), Beavercreek, GWOC; Carson McGovern (Jr.), Beavercreek, GWOC; Sam Miller (Sr.), Yellow Springs, MBC; Joseph Rutan (Sr.), Legacy Christian, MBC

Second Team: Levi Arnold (Sr.), Fairborn, MVL; Nate Borowski (Sr.), Beavercreek, GWOC; Antonio Chaiten (Sr.), Yellow Springs, MBC; Luke Cushman (Sr.), Xenia, MVL; Landon Gardner (Sr.), Greeneview, OHC; Robby Gerdes (Fr.), Legacy Christian, MBC; Jonathon Guiliano (Jr.), Beavercreek, GWOC; Aidan Kirsch (Sr.), Greeneview, OHC; Eli Matteson (Sr.), Yellow Springs, MBC; Micah Patton (Fr.), Legacy Christian, MBC; Braden Poole (Fr.), Bellbrook, SWBL; Carter Sorrell (So.), Bellbrook, SWBL; Spencer Winkler (Sr.), Bellbrook, SWBL

Honorable Mention: Mitchell Christy (Jr.), Fairborn, MVL; Briant Eyrich (Sr.), Xenia, MVL; Ezra Gumbert (Fr.), Fairborn, MVL; Josiah Knoerr (Jr.), Greeneview, OHC; Drake Mangan (Sr.), Greeneview, OHC; Sean Markland (So.), Bellbrook, SWBL; Josiah Rodriguez (Jr.), Beavercreek, GWOC; Ryland Wamsley (Sr.), Beavercreek, GWOC; Jack Uszynski (Sr.), Xenia, MVL

Sportsmanship Award: Nate Hess, Legacy Christian; Sameer Sajabi, Yellow Springs

Defender of the Year: Isaac Grushon, Yellow Springs

Coach of the Year: John-Mark Mocas, Bellbrook

