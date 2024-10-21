Five individuals, teams win district XC titles; weekend tournament results — Sports Digest: Oct. 21, 2024

CEDARVILLE — Five local cross country individual and team runners won titles at the District Championships held at Cedarville University on Saturday.

Legacy Christian senior Caroline Hamilton won the district title in the Division III girls race. Hamilton ran a time of 18:07.2 to finish 56 seconds ahead of the second place finisher Ellie Mark from Cedarville, as well as 34 seconds faster than any other girls runner across all divisions at the meet.

Bellbrook sophomore Allison High captured the Division I girls title with a time of 18:55.0, besting a runner from Lebanon by 9.6 seconds.

Winning team district titles at the event were Beavercreek’s boys and girls teams in D-I, and Cedarville’s boys squad in D-III.

The boys side for the Beavers finished first in the standings by three points ahead of Centerville, and the girls were second behind Centerville. Jackson Davis got third as an individual for the boys, and Dallin Przybyla was 10th. The girls team had Macie Roberts finish in fourth and Elise Abraham in eighth.

Cedarville boys has three top 10 finishers, as Archer Holston ran fifth, Stewart Kroh got seventh and Nathan Sultan was 10th.

Several other area teams also moved on to Regionals.

Bellbrook’s girls team got sixth place in the D-I standings to advance. Carroll’s girls team secured third in the D-II race and the boys team was fifth to both move on. Cedarville’s girls team finished fourth in D-III to advance, and LCA’s boys team got seventh.

Some of the other top local runners at the meet include Bellbrook’s Morgan Dalton running sixth for D-I girls, Carroll’s Anna Thurman and Ruby Gross getting fourth and sixth, respectively in D-II girls, Cedarville’s Mandy Mark running seventh for D-III girls, and Levi Thompson of Legacy Christian placing eighth in D-III boys.

The regional championships will be held at Troy High School beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

RESULTS

HIGH SCHOOL

SATURDAY

Boys Soccer

(D-III) No. 1 Carroll 8, No. 15 Trotwood 0

Carroll didn’t let Trotwood get a shot on goal in the win. Shawn Seymour scored twice.

The Patriots host another double-digit seed in Piqua on Tuesday.

(D-III) No. 4 Bellbrook 1, No. 6 Tecumseh 0

Noah Kosins had the only goal of the match to help the Golden Eagles advance in a district quarterfinal win.

Bellbrook is next set to play at CJ on Tuesday.

(D-IV) No. 4 Oakwood 3, No. 10 Greeneview 0

Greeneview ends the season with an 8-9-1 record.

(D-V) No. 4 Legacy Christian 8, No. 16 Stivers 0

The match was called at halftime in the mercy rule win.

LCA plays at home again on Tuesday.

(D-V) No. 5 Yellow Springs 7, No. 15 Catholic Central 1

Landon Harris and Orion Sage-Frabotta both had two goals in the win for the Bulldogs.

Yellow Springs plays in the district semifinals on Tuesday.

Volleyball

(D-III) No. 11 Stivers 3, No. 10 Fairborn 2

A tight match throughout saw Stivers overcome a 2-1 deficit to prevail 15-8 in the deciding fifth.

Fairborn finishes its season 6-17 overall.

(D-III) No. 2 Bellbrook 3, No. 17 Belmont 0

The Golden Eagles dropped 15 total points during the straight set win in the district quarterfinals.

Bellbrook plays next on Wednesday.

(D-III) No. 4 Carroll 3, No. 15 Ponitz 0

The Patriots had an even easier time, winning the final set 25-1 in a mismatch.

Carroll meets Bellbrook in the district semifinals.

(D-V) No. 6 Greeneview 3, No. 10 Shawnee 0

The Rams won 25-16, 26-24, 25-16 and advance to face the top seed from Brookville on Wednesday in the district semifinals.

(D-VII) No. 5 Russia 3, No. 4 Cedarville 0

Cedarville has its season end in the district quarterfinals with an 18-5 record.

(D-VII) No. 1 Fort Loramie 3, No. 17 Legacy Christian 0

The Knights finish 1-21 this season.

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOL

TUESDAY

Boys Soccer

District Semifinals

D-I — No. 5 Wayne at No. 1 Beavercreek, 7 p.m.

D-II — No. 5 Fairborn at No. 3 Northmont, 7 p.m.

D-III — No. 10 Piqua at No. 1 Carroll, 7 p.m.

D-III — No. 4 Bellbrook at No. 3 Chaminade Julienne, 7 p.m.

D-V — No. 7 Milton Union at No. 4 Legacy Christian, 7 p.m.

D-V — No. 6 Dixie at No. 5 Yellow Springs, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Volleyball

District Semifinals

D-V — No. 6 Greeneview vs. No. 1 Brookville, 6 p.m. (Brookville HS)

D-III — No. 2 Bellbrook vs. No. 4 Carroll, 7:30 p.m. (Xenia HS)

D-I — No. 2 Beavercreek vs. No. 3 Wayne, 7:45 p.m. (Butler HS)

THURSDAY

Girls Soccer

District Finals (Must have won Monday match to advance, all locations neutral site and TBD)

D-I — No. 3 Beavercreek vs. No. 2 Mason or No. 13 Princeton, 7 p.m.

D-II — No. 4 Xenia vs. No. 1 Anderson or No. 10 Winton Woods, 7 p.m.

D-II — No. 5 Fairborn vs. No. 2 Mount Notre Dame or No. 9 Edgewood, 7 p.m.

D-III — No. 1 Bellbrook vs. No. 4 Western Brown or No. 5 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 7 p.m.

D-III — No. 2 Carroll vs. No. 2 Ross or No. 7 Taylor, 7 p.m.

D-V — No. 1 Legacy Christian vs. No. 3 Fayetteville Perry or No. 8 Georgetown, 7 p.m.

D-V — No. 2 Greeneview vs. No. 2 Williamsburg or No. 5 Clermont Northeastern, 7 p.m.