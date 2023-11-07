Rodriguez headlines local XC state runners

Courtesy | LCA Athletics Legacy Christian senior Ben Rodriguez crosses the finish line at the OHSAA Division III State Cross Country meet on Saturday. Rodriguez finished in 13th place in the competition held at Fortress Obetz in Columbus.

COLUMBUS — Legacy Christian senior Ben Rodriguez finished 13th in the OHSAA Division III boys state cross country race.

Rodriguez was the highest finisher and ran the fastest time of any Greene County athlete at the state championships, held at Fortress Obetz in the Columbus suburbs on Saturday.

Finishing with a time of 16:11.39, he moved through the field by advancing more than 30 places at each mile mark to place on the podium.

Caroline Hamilton of LCA finished in 26th during the D-III girls race with a time of 19:20.47.

Carroll’s boys team ran to a 14th place finish in the D-II competition, and the girls team came in 17th place.

The boys were led by Logan Arnold’s 70th place finish by running the course in 16:54.81. Jared Sargent was right with him by finishing 72nd and less than a second behind. Neil Tivakaran was 85th, Connor Kramer finished 124th and Andrew Janson was 146th.

Ruby Gross was 39th in the girls race with a time of 19:31.32. Anna Thurman ran 72nd, Maggie Poor finished in 119th, Julia Dunlap in 142nd and Miryam Brandon in 152nd.

In the D-I competition, Beavercreek was 19th in the boys run and 20th in the girls race.

Emily Woodard had the top girls time with a 19:33.57 to finish in 68th. Kayla Messer ran to a 124th place finish and Aubrey May was one spot behind, and Mallory Abraham was 142nd with Carolyn Johnson finishing in 145th.

The boys had Jackson Davis run the best time with a 16:24.59 to come in 73rd. Dallin Przybyla came in 89th, Aiden Allen was 109th, Brody Graley ran to 140th and Dudley Bravard was 147th.

Bellbrook’s Allison High came in 41st as an individual in the D-I race and had the top girls time by a county athlete by running the course in 19:04.29.

