Fairborn BOE will have one new member

FAIRBORN — Incumbents Jerry Browning and Wendy Landon retained their seats on the Fairborn school board, while newcomer Stephanie Webb will join the board according to unofficial election results from the Greene County Board of Elections.

Webb received 4,569 votes, Browning 4,144, and Landon 3,720 to win spots. Susan Heiber was fourth with 3,647, while incumbent Pat McCoart received 3,315 votes, and Ellen Slone-Farthing 2,445.

Webb has been a resident of Fairborn since 1968 and has had three children who have graduated from Fairborn schools.

Webb outlined her priorities during her campaign as fiscal responsibility and maintaining a high-quality education for students.

“The two go hand-in-hand,” she previously told the Daily Herald.

Browning is a lifelong resident and graduated from Fairborn schools.

One of the biggest issues facing Fairborn schools, according to Browning, is cell phone usage among students. The schools introduced a new practice this academic year to combat this problem, enforcing locked pouches for students to leave their phones in during school hours.

“Data shows that social media and electronic devices affect the mental health of students,” said Browning during his campaign.

Landon, another lifelong resident of Fairborn, said some top issues Fairborn schools face include student behavior and disciplinary problems.

“Bullying can be a serious problem within many schools,” Landon told the Daily Herald. “Fairborn has policies in place to address bullying as defined by the State of Ohio. The policy was developed with the help of parents, district employees, volunteers, students, and members of the community.”

Landon outlined safety for students and protection against bullying as key points during her campaign.

