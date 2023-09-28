Funderburg water main forces road closure

FAIRBORN — Part of Funderburg Road in Fairborn will be closed for five to six weeks for water main replacement.

In mid-July, Fairborn City Council approved a resolution to replace more than 1,000 feet of water main after several main and valve failures between Zimmerman Road and Wilbur Avenue.

Although the work zone will only extend to Wilbur Avenue, the planned road closure stretches to Ironwood Drive, a detour taking through traffic around through Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

The contractor, CG Construction and Utilities, planned to saw-cut the work zone on Friday, thereby closing the area until it is finished, which the City of Fairborn estimates to be more than a month. Crews will begin water main connections at Zimmerman Road and Funderburg Road on Monday, Oct. 2.

An agreement was reached in July to award CG Construction with $435,289 for construction, which includes a 10 percent contingency.

Contact Ethan Charles at 937-502-4532.