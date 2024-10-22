Free shuttle buses to be provided for Friday’s football game

XENIA — Additional parking and transportation is being created for Friday’s Miami Valley League high school football championship game in anticipation of a large crowd coming to Xenia to be in attendance.

A shuttle bus will provide free rides from Xenia Town Square to Doug Adams Stadium before and after the game, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The shuttle will have a designated pick up and drop off point that will be indicated by signage in the parking lot. It will begin picking up riders at 5 p.m. and run until 7:15 p.m. After the game, the bus will transport people back to the parking area downtown for up to one hour after its conclusion.

Parking in the area surrounding Doug Adams Stadium is limited. Spots are available in two parking lots adjacent to Cox Elementary next to the stadium. Many businesses across from the stadium on North Allison Avenue or Dayton Avenue do not allow for stadium parking.

The game between Xenia and Tippecanoe, which will be a matchup between two undefeated teams, is expected to have one of the highest attendances of any game in the area this week. To help with the flow of gate traffic, Xenia is selling presale adult and student tickets at Trophy Sports Center all week leading up to the game.

Student tickets are $5 and adult tickets are $9.

