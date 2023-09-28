Xenia Township Fire Department celebrating 75th aniversary Saturday

XENIA TOWNSHIP — Xenia Township firefighters are gathering Saturday, Sept. 30, for their 75th reunion to be held at Xenia Township Fire Station No. 51, 8 Brush Row Road.

The open house kicks off at 12 p.m. with a welcome from the fire chief, firefighters, and community association president. An invocation will be offered with a meal following. At 11:30 a.m., an introduction of former members, guests, and elected officials will begin.

“We will have several photo albums, old equipment, helmets, uniforms, and memorabilia,” said Chief Greg Beegle.

There will also be a presentation of a 75th anniversary commemorative coin.

The Xenia Township firefighters and community associations are also selling T-shirts online and at the event. For more information, call 937-372-0859.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.