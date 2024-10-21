Fairborn holds dedication of History of Flight mural

FAIRBORN — A gathering of community leaders and elected officials joined the crowd in the parking lot of TNT Midwest Martial Arts Academy Oct.18, to commemorate the completion of a color mural that had been painted on the back of the academy studio at 25 W. Main Street.

The Department of Youth Services provided $20,000 to find the project which was produced by 17 court-involved youth from Greene County Juvenile Court. The youth earned 237 hours of community service from working on the mural which depicts a patriotic theme with a focus on flight. This is the second mural in the project series — the first mural is located at Shawnee Park and the third will be completed next year in Xenia Township.

Juvenile Court Judge Amy H. Lewis, and Sandy Brubaker, assistant court administrator, greeted onlookers at the ribbon cutting and thanked the community partners, court staff volunteers, and youth assigned to the project.

“Through the creation of these murals, youth learn the value of teamwork, relationship building, and experience the pride of accomplishing a large project by taking small steps,” said Lewis. “Watching these murals come to fruition is amazing not only for the youth, but for the staff, partners, and the community at large.”

Each panel of the mural pays homage to the history of flight and Fairborn’s impact on aviation. The mural was created by a partnership between Greene County Juvenile Court, K-12 Galleries & TEJAS, the city of Fairborn, and business owner Tony Dewitt.

City of Fairborn Mayor Dan Kirkpatrick and City Manager Mike Gebhart, were also on hand, joining the Fairborn Chamber of Commerce at the ceremony. Greene County Commissioner Dick Gould presented a resolution to the court for the completion of the mural and its impact on Fairborn.

When meetings for the project began in February, a patriotic theme with a focus on flight was favored. Once the renderings were approved, the concept was transferred onto the wall in pencil through projection, usually at night.

“Youth learned a lot of life lessons through this project,” said Josh Hazelrigg, director of probation. “They have created something they can be proud of that will forever be a part of the community.”

The panels show the bald eagle in front of a waving American Flag, the Wright Brothers, WPAFB air craft, and various World War I and II depictions.

“The mural has already become a landmark in Fairborn,” said Kirkpatrick. “This really is a special thing.”

