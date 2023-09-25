Skate park repairs approved

FAIRBORN —Fairborn City Council recently approved a proposal to repair the downtown skate park.

Parks and Recreation Director Chris Barker asked for a total of $36,000 to remove damaged pieces of the park and bring in new materials for ramps. The proposal was read in a council meeting Sept. 18, and was approved unanimously by the council.

$8,000 of this was received through the park equipment budget and will be transferred to this project, with the remaining $28,000 to come from supplemental appropriations by the finance department. The project cost will also be partially offset by a donation from Greene County Parks totalling $18,700.

According to Barker, the ramps currently pose a significant safety risk due to deterioration and damage to the ramps, which currently have several holes skateboards could become stuck on.

The park was originally constructed in 2004, according to Barker, and achieved largely in part of community support and donations.

Barker said he originally hoped to have the project complete by the end of 2023, but it could take longer due to backorders.

