Cedarville scores most points in nearly two decades

CEDARVILLE — Colt Coffey set career highs with 202 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns as Cedarville bounced back with a 62-17 win against Madison Plains on Homecoming.

The Indians improved to 5-1 this season and started Ohio Heritage Conference South Division play with a win Friday that saw the offense average 13.7 yards per play and only needing to snap the ball 32 times.

Both Jackson Pyles and Will Mossing were 5-of-6 passing with two touchdowns. Josh Floria had two receiving scores, with Tyler Cross and Brayden Criswell adding the other two.

Kaiden Odon, an offensive lineman, also scored a touchdown for Cedarville.

Jake Winter led the defense with 13 tackles and also had three for loss and a sack.

Isaiah Christian and Coffey also had a sack, as Liam Harris and Pyles combined for another. Coffey also created an interception for the defense, the 11th of the season by the Indians.

The 62 points are the most Cedarville has scored in a game since Oct. 14, 2005, when the team had 61 against Greeneview. The 45-point margin was the largest for Cedarville this season.

Bellbrook 38, Edgewood 17

Four big plays led the Golden Eagles to its largest offensive outburst of the season.

Noah Barrios caught a 66-yard touchdown pass by Luke Benetis to open the scoring in the first, and Vincent Epifano ran 80 yards for a score in the second.

Jude Omiatek had a 47-yard touchdown reception in the third, and Tanner Stewart put the game away with a touchdown run of 98 yards in the fourth quarter.

The explosive plays made up almost two-thirds of the team’s total yardage for the game as Bellbrook got back to 3-3 this season.

Greeneview 48, Greenon 0

The Rams made it consecutive shutout wins while producing over 400 yards of offense for the third straight week.

Alex Horney was a perfect 7-of-7 throwing the ball with three touchdowns while also rushing for 120 yards.

Cooper Payton only needed to run the ball nine times to reach 175 yards and score three times.

Caleb Lawson had a pick-six on defense and Blake Midlam had the only sack needed.

Greeneview is back to .500 on the season at 3-3.

Wayne 49, Beavercreek 27

Beavercreek led on two separate occasions before Wayne fired off 28 unanswered points to pull away for the win.

Jack Minnick had a season-high 115 yards passing to go with two touchdown passes to Austin Brandenburg and Laken Pierce.

Quentin Youngblood had 83 yards rushing and a touchdown. C.J. Crawford had 13 tackles to lead the defense.

Wayne, which had been receiving first place votes in the Ohio state AP poll for Division I, got everything it wanted early from Beavercreek as Kelvin Keyes had a pick-six to open the scoring and Pierce’s 62-yard score gave the Beavers a 14-7 lead.

Alter 42, Carroll 0

The passing game struggled to get going as Alter built a big lead early on and cruised to a win.

Carroll only had 24 yards passing, more than 200 under their per game average, and were only able to complete three throws.

Jack McGeady’s 19-yard reception was the only offensive play gaining more than 10 yards for the Patriots, which dropped to 2-4 this season.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.