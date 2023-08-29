West Nile found in county

XENIA — Greene County Public Health received notice from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) that West Nile Virus was detected in additional mosquito samples.

Greene County Public Health has trapped West Nile Virus positive mosquitoes in Bellbrook (Ryder Court area) and Beavercreek (Edith Marie Drive area). Greene County Public Health will continue to monitor adult mosquitoes in the surrounding communities.

Public Health’s Environmental Health Mosquito Team states that “these areas will be treated (weather permitting) with adulticide (a new organic version, no chemicals) Tuesday night. Staff have been trapping mosquitoes since June and will continue to do so until October, concentrating on human population centers.”

West Nile virus (WNV) is a virus most commonly spread by infected mosquitoes that can lead to severe fever, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), or meningitis (inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord). The primary carrier in Ohio is the northern house mosquito, Culex pipiens. Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds. Infected mosquitoes can then spread the virus to humans and other animals when they bite.

Mosquitoes have been collected using gravid mosquito traps, and then sent to ODH for identification and testing. Information on the total number, the type, and the sex of mosquito (only females spread the virus) have been collected.

Environmental Health Services Director Jeff Webb reminds everyone to be aware of their exposure to mosquitoes and to protect themselves by:

— Eliminating standing pools of water, such as birdbaths, gutters, old tires, unused pools, boats and buckets, particularly after the great amount of rain as of late.

— Avoid shaded areas where mosquitoes may be resting.

— Limit outdoor activity during evening hours.

— Wear protective clothing such as light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and pants.

— Use insect repellents (those containing DEET can be very effective; follow manufacturers’ usage recommendations).

Public Health officials will continue to monitor for mosquitoes by checking for standing water, applying larvicide, trapping and testing mosquitoes, and spraying adulticide, if indicated.

For more information about mosquito control or to contact Environmental Health Services, call 937-374-5661 or email [email protected].