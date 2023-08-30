Library remodel subject of historical society talk

XENIA — Members and friends of the Greene County Historical Society will hear from Melissa Fasanella, head librarian of the Xenia branch of the Greene County Public Library at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11.

Fasanella will speak about the current remodeling of the main library, slated to be completed in early 2025. The presentation will take place in the Brantley Carriage House (brick building behind the log house) in the museum complex, 74 W. Church Street.

This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served at the meeting. For more information about the Greene County Historical Society or its programs, call 937-372-4606 or email [email protected].