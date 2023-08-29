Weekend results, upcoming schedule — Sports Digest: August 29, 2023

RESULTS

HIGH SCHOOL

FRIDAY

Boys Soccer

Yellow Springs 4, Dominion 0

Two goals by Sam Miller helped the Bulldogs get to 2-0-0 this season.

Sami Gilley and Landon Harris also scored for Yellow Springs.

SATURDAY

Boys Soccer

Tecumseh 8, Fairborn 0

Fairborn has been shut out in all three of its matches this season.

Greeneview 4, Xenia 0

Andrew Hurley scored twice as the Rams improved to 1-0-1 this season.

Xenia had all nine of its shots saved by Landon Garnder.

Other scores: Bishop Watterson 2, Beavercreek 0; Legacy Christian 2, Wayne 2

Girls Soccer

Milford 3, Beavercreek 2

The Beavers continued its longest winless streak to begin a season since 2008 at three games.

Carroll 2, Troy 2

Rachel Gervais and Lyla Oliver scored for Carroll.

The Patriots remain unbeaten at 4-0-1.

Tecumseh 2, Fairborn 1

Ella Krall scored and had her goal assists by Riley Krall.

Kyla Garber made 12 saves in net.

Greeneview 5, Xenia 0

Daylee Sandlin and Elyse Waggoner both scored two goals for the undefeated Rams.

Macie Wright made nine saves for Xenia.

Girls Tennis

St. Ursula Academy 5, Beavercreek 0

Volleyball

Bellbrook 3, Springboro 2

The Golden Eagles won its first match by overcoming a 2-1 deficit to win the final game 15-13.

Sophie Davis had a double-double with 19 kills and 12 digs, as did Sam Pavlak with 19 kills and 11 digs.

Other scores: Greenon 3, Yellow Springs 2

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Boys Golf

Cedarville at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Northeastern, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Bethel at Carroll, 4 p.m.

Butler at Xenia, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Chaminade Julienne at Greeneview, 5:30 p.m.

Waynesville at Yellow Springs, 7 p.m.

Beavercreek at Springboro, 7:15 p.m.

Bellbrook at Edgewood, 7:15 p.m.

West Carrollton at Fairborn, 7:15 p.m.

Sidney at Xenia, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Legacy Christian at Troy Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Edgewood at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Centerville at Beavercreek, 4:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Cedarville, 4:30 p.m.

Fairborn at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

Xenia at Troy, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Cross Country

Beavercreek, Fairborn, Yellow Springs at Skyhawk Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Carroll at GCL MQuad Match, 4 p.m.

Waynesville at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Beavercreek at Oakwood, 4 p.m.

Carroll at Eaton Tri-match, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Covington Catholic at Carroll, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Springboro at Beavercreek, 7:15 p.m.

Carroll at Valley View, 7:15 p.m.

West Carrollton at Fairborn, 7:15 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys Golf

Beavercreek at Miamisburg, 4 p.m.

Greeneview at Cedarivlle, 4:30 p.m.

Xenia at Butler, 5 p.m.

Girls Golf

Beavercreek at Springboro Invite, 10 a.m.

Madison Plains at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Carroll at Bellbrook, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Franklin at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.

Fairborn at Fairmont, 7:15 p.m.

Xenia at Wayne, 7:15 p.m.

Greeneview at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Greeneview at Northeastern, 5:30 p.m.

Bellbrook at Franklin, 7:15 p.m.

Sidney at Xenia, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Carroll at Cedarville, 4:30 p.m.

Xenia at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Miami Valley at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Greenon at Cedarville, 6 p.m.

Chaminade Julienne at Carroll, 6:30 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Madison, 6:30 p.m.

Beavercreek at Wayne, 6:45 p.m.

Catholic Central at Greeneview, 6:45 p.m.

Fairborn at Sidney, 7 p.m.

Xenia at Troy, 7 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Dayton Christian, 7:15 p.m.

Bellbrook at Franklin, 7:45 p.m.

BRIEFS

XHS Play It Forward golf outing returns

The 10th annual Play It Forward golf outing and scholarship fundraiser, hosted by the XHS class of 1973, is scheduled for Sept. 16 at WGC Golf Course in Xenia.

Golf registration includes a light breakfast, a full lunch, beverage tickets, practice balls, green fees and cart, in addition to prizes and raffles. The event is open to the public and all registrations must be received by Sept. 1.

The goal of the fundraiser is to give back to current XHS graduates in need. An 11th $4,000 scholarship was awarded in May.

Visit the Facebook page at Xenia Play It Forward Fundraiser to download sponsorship and registration forms or contact one of the following individuals: Jerry Boggs ([email protected]), Steve Greene ([email protected]), Diane Wuebben Ponder (diane[email protected]), or Sheryl Haines Yeazel ([email protected]).

Golf scramble to benefit county families

The Strong Families Classic golf tournament will be held on September 15 at Beavercreek Golf Club.

Proceeds for the event will benefit the United Way of the Greater Dayton Area and Strong Families services in support of Greene County families.

Individuals may sign up to play for $175, or teams may enter for $600. Fees include provided breakfast and lunch, use of the practice facilities, 18 holes of golf with a cart and a goodie bag. Closest to the pin, longest drive, and hole-in-one competitions will be held and awards conducted at the conclusion of play during lunch.

Participants will tee off at 9 a.m. For more information on how to enter or become a sponsor, the email contact is [email protected] .

Fall sports schedules/results needed

Please remember we want to report on sports going on in your area. Whether it’s youth, middle school, high school, or college, we want to tell your story. Send game results and story ideas to [email protected]. Please include a date the game/match was played, the final score, team record and any pertinent stats. Please make sure to include the first and last name of any players mentioned. If an athlete has a particularly good game or deserves some recognition, let us know.