Fairborn tennis league wrapping seasonal play

Submitted | Terry Miller The Intermediate Doubles Champions (L-R) Scott Kurtz and Jacob Bowers won 6-2, 6-2, over the brother and sister team of Caleb and Myleigh Smith. Gabriel Bailey, the Novice Division Champion, is presented the championship trophy from League Director and his Fairborn High School tennis coach Josh Steck. He defeated Myla Stanley 6-4, 7-5. (L-R) The Singles Expert Division Champion Matt Pitstick with FHS player Jacob Bowers, who presented the trophy, and runner-up, Chris Sigler from Centerville. Pitstick won in three sets 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Parks and Rec Summer Tennis League is completing another successful season.

It is grown over the length of time as it has been around for over 30 years. The league is under the direction of Fairborn High Schools tennis coach Josh Steck.

The league is currently wrapping up the playoffs for the different divisions. In the completed Division playoffs, the Doubles Intermediate champions were Scott Kurtz and FHS tennis player Jacob Bowers as they beat the brother and sister team of former FHS Players Caleb and Myleigh Smith, 6-2, 6-2.

In the Novice Division, two FHS players competed against each other with Gabriel Bailey winning in a hard fought match, 6-4, 7-5. In the singles expert finals, Matt Pitstick, the Carroll Boys’ tennis coach, defeated Chris Sigler of Centerville in tough three-set match, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

The other divisions, including Singles Intermediate, Singles Advanced, and Doubles Advanced, have yet to finish their playoffs.