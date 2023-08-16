5th Annual Shop for Dignity Craft & Vendor Show coming August 19

XENIA — Providing for Women, a local organization that raises awareness and funds to help provide free menstrual health products to those in need throughout Greene County, is having a fundraiser.

The Fifth Annual Shop for Dignity Craft & Vendor Show, will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20at the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 120 Fairground Road.

There will be more than 50 artisan and craft vendor booths available to browse. Admission is a $3 donation.

“Guests can sample delicious food from the Sophia & Maks Caribbean Food Truck, try the refreshing lemonade from Lincoln’s Lemonade, and enter to win amazing door prizes and raffle items,” said Lisa Jordan, founder/executive director, Providing for Women.

For more information, call 937-532-4352.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.